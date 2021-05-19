Corecon Technologies Revamps TeamLink Portal in its Cloud-Based Construction Software Suite

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corecon Technologies, Inc. has completely rebuilt its TeamLink Portal for use with Corecon’s cloud-based construction estimating, project management and job cost software suite. The TeamLink Portal is a user-friendly, cloud-based service for Corecon subscribers that connects internal and external project team members by providing secure, real-time access to project information. The update is one of many planned for release in 2021 as part of Corecon’s phased platform change to Angular.



“With this latest update, we are rounding the corner on completing major upgrades to Corecon that give subscribers even more functionality to win bids, manage projects and collaborate more closely with the project team,” said Corecon Technologies President Norman Wendl. “A distinctive offering for Corecon subscribers, our TeamLink Portal now makes it easier than ever before to streamline project management, harness important information and create lasting relationships that lead to future work for all project stakeholders.”

Corecon’s updated TeamLink Portal features significant improvements to its user interface (UI), simplifying navigation for external team members not familiar with the software. Within the new Portal, team members given site access now see menu icons on the left side, which can be docked based on user preference. Additionally, new Lead (job opportunity) and Project home pages with tabs allow expedient navigation to multiple sources of information within a single window.

Other new enhancements help deliver a reliable source of information more efficiently across the project team, including:

A new Allowance feature for client selections.

As part of Corecon’s major estimating upgrade back in November 2020, a cost line item can be designated as an allowance item. Upon project award, allowance items are grouped by cost code to create allowance packages. This is all part of Corecon’s contract setup wizard to create the client contract and set original budgets.



Since allowance items are typically for finish details that have not been specified in drawings and specifications, it eventually requires client and/or architect input during the construction phase. The TeamLink Portal includes this new collaboration feature as part of the revamp.

The ability to view Daily Logs when permission is granted by the portal administrator.

Based on customer requests, Daily Logs entered by field staff or project managers can now be shared in the portal. Although this is turned off by default, custom TeamLink Roles can be created to share this type of project information.

The ability for subcontractors to create pending subcontractor invoices.

Also a customer-driven request, subcontractors can now create pending progress invoices in the TeamLink Portal and upload any related documents. Since Corecon can handle fixed lump sum, cost plus and unit price subcontracts, the data entry method changes dynamically based on the contract type and eliminates errors. For Corecon subscribers, and in particular project managers and accounting staff, this new feature saves valuable time since subcontractor invoices can now be entered by subcontractors via the portal.

Like its predecessor, the TeamLink Portal supports all browsers (Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox). Once an internal or external team member logs in to the solution, navigation and access to all phases of the project are quick, easy and secure. Within the portal, team members can access, respond to and store project information.

For example, during preconstruction and bidding, the TeamLink Portal can be used to share project drawings, specifications, RFPs and allow subcontractors and suppliers to submit pricing remotely. During construction, team members can access and comment on permission granted information such as RFIs, submittals, potential changes, punchlist items and schedules. Additionally, Corecon’s Project Calendar and Alerts features track time-sensitive material and alert staff to overdue items or team member responses. Team members can also upload and share project files on the TeamLink Portal including drawings, CAD and BIM files, and photographs.

The TeamLink Portal continues to deliver value after project completion. All documentation through the life of the project is stored on the portal, so the building owner can download final project documentation such as product manuals and as-built drawings.

Security in the TeamLink Portal is granular and flexible enough to meet the needs of both internal and external users of Corecon’s platform. To accommodate this requirement, there are two types of security systems for Corecon. The first is for internal employees that applies to Corecon; Corecon Mobile for use with smartphones and tablets; and CoreconLink Utilities, an integrated solution for accounting systems. The second type of security is for external team members that access the TeamLink Portal. Both systems are password protected and are managed within Corecon by an internal Administrator who can set either no access, partial access or full access to information per feature. The portal also accommodates multiple projects and different project roles for the same external team member.

An economical construction collaboration solution, the TeamLink Portal is free to all Corecon subscribers and accessible to the entire project team at no extra cost. Existing Corecon subscribers can take advantage of the updated TeamLink Portal immediately. A help system is available online, along with training webinars.

About Corecon Technologies

Corecon Technologies provides estimating and project management software solutions for general contractors, subcontractors, homebuilders, developers, and engineering firms. Corecon’s construction software suite has received numerous industry awards and utilizes the latest cloud technologies to provide constant connectivity anywhere, anytime so firms can make quick and informed decisions whether using a notebook, tablet or smartphone. The firm is the only company with a cloud-based construction software on the market that provides business development, estimating, document control, contract administration, job cost control, scheduling and collaboration functionality, as well as integration options to popular accounting systems such as Intuit QuickBooks, Sage 50, SAP Business One® or Xero. Based in Huntington Beach, Calif., USA, the company was founded more than a decade ago by construction industry experts who seek to design software with cost-effective, user-friendly tools to ensure successful project delivery.

For more information, visit www.corecon.com or call toll free at 1-866-258-6698.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

