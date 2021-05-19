Craig Hospital Foundation Welcomes New President, Serena Bruzgo

Englewood, Colo. , May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Craig Foundation , which supports Craig Hospital, a renowned acute neurorehabilitation and research hospital that specializes in spinal cord and/or brain injury, in achieving its goals through philanthropy, announced today it has appointed Serena Bruzgo as its new president. Bruzgo will formally begin her role on June 16, 2021.

Bruzgo assumes the role after Mary Feller, who served as the Foundation’s executive director for nine years, stepped down as leader in December 2019 to take a part-time role. Shannon Lowe has been serving as interim executive director since Feller stepped down.

Bruzgo comes to the Craig Foundation from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, where she served as vice president of marketing and development. She has a celebrated career in the nonprofit sector where she has held leadership roles at organizations such as the Colorado School of Mines & Alumni Association Foundation and the U.S. Air Force Academy Association of Graduates, to name a few.

“Serena is the perfect person to fill the role of president of the Craig Foundation, with her extensive experience leading several non-profit organizations in an incredibly purposeful way,” said Jennifer Hopkins, Craig Foundation’s board chair. “She will be a perfect fit within the Craig culture, and we are excited to enter this new chapter of the Foundation with her at the helm of this organization that significantly improves people’s lives.”

Bruzgo will assume leadership of the Craig Foundation, which exists solely to support Craig Hospital . As the only stand-alone, not-for-profit hospital in Colorado, Craig Hospital relies on donor support to provide cutting-edge, holistic care. In 2020, the Craig Foundation raised over $9 million to support Craig Hospital programs, research, equipment, and patient financial assistance, and more.

“Serving in this role is incredibly important to me, both personally and professionally, and I am excited for the opportunity to make an impact on the lives of patients and their families, and finding new ways to support this amazing community,” said Bruzgo. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the Foundation staff to build lifelong relationships with contributors, raise funds and dedicate its resources to further advancing the needs of Craig and those it serves.”

# # #



About Craig Foundation

As the only stand-alone, not-for-profit hospital in Colorado, Craig Hospital relies on donor support to provide cutting-edge, holistic care. The Craig Hospital Foundation is an independent 501 (c)(3) that exists solely to support the hospital, its programs and patients.

Operating in accordance with the philosophy of Craig Hospital, the Foundation builds lifelong relationships with contributors, raises funds and dedicates its resources to further advance the needs of Craig Hospital and those it serves. Guided by a dedicated and civic-minded board of directors, the Craig Hospital Foundation offers members of the community a number of meaningful ways to support the hospital’s work helping people rebuild their lives. craighospital.org/foundation .

About Craig Hospital