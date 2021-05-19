FMW Media’s “New to The Street” TV Commences filming of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., a 6-Part TV Series

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s “New to The Street” business TV show announces that it began filming a 6-part series about Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINKS: PHBI).



Jane King, the TV show’s host, interviews Mr. Peter Wojcik, CEO of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., talk together, about the entities on-goings. Throughout the 6- part televised series, Mr. Wojcik and other Company team members discuss the operational fundamentals of the Company in becoming one of the largest producers of hemp starter plantlets to meet the rapidly increasing hemp market demand for high CBD products.

"My team and I are excited to work with the highly professional experts at ‘New to The Street’, while they begin to market our Company via their national media network inclusive of Fox News , Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN , CNBC , Newsmax TV and other syndicate media networks. Pharmagreen's business development strategy utilizes outside the box proprietary technologies along with latest IoT technologies that are integrated in our ‘Biotech Complex’ design and engineering. Pharmagreen welcomes working with ‘New to the Street’ and their extensive media network, as we share more news over the next few months on Pharmagreen's progress with business developments," stated Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.’s, CEO, Peter Wojcik.

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of “New to The Street” TV states, “Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.’s interviews with their team of professionals throughout the 6-part series provides our syndicated television audience an in-depth understanding of their profound and successful business model . Their extensive experiences and understandings of the ever growing hemp marketing of CBD products, and their proprietary starter plantlets will provide our audiences valuable knowledge. I am excited to have Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. and their team on our syndicated TV series.”

The first interview on “New to The Street” with Mr. Peter Wojcik, CEO, Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.’s and with TV host Jane King, can be seen this Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 10-11 AM ET, Newsmax TV . A subsequent broadcast of the interview can be viewed on the Fox Business Network on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10:30 PT.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.:

Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., is a publicly traded (OTC PINKS: PHBI) company. Pharmagreen is a Company focused on the CBD hemp industry for the production and supply of starter plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with the opportunity to become one of the largest players globally. Pharmagreen’s mission is to advance the technology of tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality 100% germ free, disease free and all genetically the same plantlets to CBD hemp farmers and other flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using tissue cultures in low temperature storage for all plant species; extraction of botanical oils mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American Cannabis and agriculture sectors. For further information on the company please visit www.pharmagreen.ca .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX- “New to The Street” show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM ET, and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows / New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

