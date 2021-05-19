TC Transcontinental Printing wins more than $20 million in new business for its In-Store Marketing (ISM) Group and integrates activities in Brampton

English French

MONTREAL, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) today announced the relocation of TC Transcontinental Printing’s in-store marketing (ISM) product printing activities from the recent acquisitions of Holland & Crosby and Artisan Complete Limited to Transcontinental Brampton, in order to propel its growth in the promising ISM market. The ISM group, which already generates significant revenues, will see further growth with the addition of yet another major Canadian retailer, bringing more than 20 million $ in new business annually. To bring brands to life, Transcontinental Brampton will also be opening an Innovation Laboratory this summer for customers to test products on different types of shelves.



Focused on retailers and global brands, the ISM Group’s offering includes the conception, design and building of the full range of indoor and outdoor signage, displays, fixtures and furniture for retail spaces, whether made from paper, cardboard, plastic, wood or metal.

"The integration of our recent acquisitions in Brampton is an important milestone in our growth journey,” said Marcel Courville, Senior Vice President, In-store Marketing and Direct Marketing. This initiative allows us to solidify our leadership position while creating better synergies between our teams in order to continue to innovate. As retailers prepare for a post-pandemic environment by reinvesting to optimize the in-store customer experience, TC Transcontinental stands ready to help with its comprehensive and creative ISM products and services offering."

More than 125 employees have been relocated to Transcontinental Brampton, out of a total of approximately 600 ISM employees. Transcontinental Aurora, the largest ISM production facility, will continue to support the Group's printing activities while the Transcontinental Calgary plant will receive equipment in order to offer local services to customers in Western Canada. TC Transcontinental Printing’s ISM Group therefore provides its customers with a network of three plants, offering them greater flexibility and faster speed to market.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has close to 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of approximately C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 25, 2020. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

