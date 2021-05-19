Find a Helpline Tool Expands to the United States in Partnership with the American Association of Suicidology

Washington D.C., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Suicidology (AAS) is happy to announce a partnership with New Zealand charity, Live for Tomorrow, a technology-based nonprofit that launched its free Find A Helpline tool in New Zealand in September. The tool, available at findahelpline.com, is the world’s largest resource of mental health and crisis helplines, offering over 1,600 services in 66 countries that provide immediate emotional support over phone, text or web chat. Live for Tomorrow works directly with helplines to ensure their data remains accurate and reliable. From today, people seeking access to crisis support through AAS’s website will be bridged to Find A Helpline. This partnership is being announced in recognition of the first-ever Mental Health Action Day, an open-source movement of more than 1000 brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action.

“We’re very excited to partner with Live for Tomorrow on such a critical resource,” said Colleen Creighton, AAS CEO. “Allowing our members and visitors to instantly and easily connect with the help they need will save lives. This tool and partnership are directly representative of our mission of suicide prevention.”

AAS has a long history of leadership in helplines and the crisis line space. AAS’s founder, Ed Shneidman, alongside Norman Farberow, founded the Los Angeles Suicide Prevention Center, the first phone-based crisis center in the US in 1958. AAS is currently the premiere provider for crisis center accreditation, with accredited centers across North America, including centers that make up the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and nationally recognized organizations like the Veterans Crisis Line, and The Trevor Project.

AAS also continually supports and enhances the infrastructure of crisis centers throughout the US by providing funding and project support, legislative advocacy, representation through an entire division in the association, and a Crisis Services chair position on its Board of Directors.

“This partnership is an example of the impact that can be achieved when organizations come together,” says Elliot Taylor, Executive Director of Live For Tomorrow. “Every day, people across the United States use Find A Helpline to seek immediate emotional support. By partnering with the American Association of Suicidology, more people in crisis will be able to access help, when and where they need it.”

This partnership could not be established at a better time, given the increasing rates of mental health concerns, especially in youth, in the US over the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. AAS and Live for Tomorrow are committed to increasing access to free, personalized, and confidential support for anyone who needs it.

For the Media: Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more information. For additional information, please visit SuicideReportingToolkit.com.

About AAS: The American Association of Suicidology is the world’s largest membership-based suicide prevention organization. Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes the research of suicide and its prevention, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center professionals, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of laypersons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org.

About Live for Tomorrow: Live for Tomorrow is a New Zealand based charity working globally to build better crisis support for the digital era. Born out of a deep frustration of how hard it can be to access help when you’re struggling, Live for Tomorrow works to make it easier for everyone to receive emotional support, when and where they need it. They built the world’s first proactive social media helpline, supporting teens in over 50 countries, and are the creators of Find A Helpline, the world’s largest and most accessible resource of free mental health and crisis helplines. You can learn more about Live For Tomorrow at livefortomorrow.co

