Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 26 0216

Series RIKB 24 0415 RIKS 26 0216 ISIN IS0000033009 IS0000030732 Maturity Date 04/15/2024 02/16/2026 Auction Date 05/21/2021 05/21/2021 Settlement Date 05/26/2021 05/26/2021 10% addition 05/25/2021 05/25/2021 Buyback issue RIKB 21 0805 Buyback price (clean) 100.4200

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury Bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. For an additional 10 % see Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction Treasury Bonds.

The value of the buyback issue, together with accrued interest and indexation, will constitute payment for the new issued bonds.

No special compensation is paid in relations to purchase of RIKB 21 0805

Payment may be made with the buyback issue at the buyback price, or in cash. If payment is made with securities in the buyback issue, a notification of their amount must be received no later than by 14:00 a.m. on the day before settlement date.

For further information, please refer to the Government Debt Management website, i.e. for the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Laufey Ómarsdóttir, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9631.