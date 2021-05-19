Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 26 0216

|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKS 26 0216
|ISIN
|IS0000033009
|IS0000030732
|Maturity Date
|04/15/2024
|02/16/2026
|Auction Date
|05/21/2021
|05/21/2021
|Settlement Date
|05/26/2021
|05/26/2021
|10% addition
|05/25/2021
|05/25/2021
|Buyback issue
|RIKB 21 0805
|Buyback price (clean)
|100.4200
On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury Bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. For an additional 10 % see Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction Treasury Bonds.
The value of the buyback issue, together with accrued interest and indexation, will constitute payment for the new issued bonds.
No special compensation is paid in relations to purchase of RIKB 21 0805
Payment may be made with the buyback issue at the buyback price, or in cash. If payment is made with securities in the buyback issue, a notification of their amount must be received no later than by 14:00 a.m. on the day before settlement date.
For further information, please refer to the Government Debt Management website, i.e. for the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.
For additional information please contact Laufey Ómarsdóttir, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9631.