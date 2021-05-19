English French

JCDecaux wins the exclusive 15-year advertising street furniture contract for the city of Brussels

Paris, May 19th, 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that, following a competitive tender, its subsidiary JCDecaux Belgium has won the street furniture contract for the city of Brussels (Brussels Capital metropolitan area: 1.2 million inhabitants), Belgium’s capital city and seat of several European Union institutions.

Effective from June 15th, the exclusive 15-year contract, which was previously held by a competitor, covers the design, installation, operation and maintenance of 335 bus shelters and 215 city information panels. Digital screens will also be installed in strategic locations across the city, providing contextualised, location-based and real-time messaging. Providing real innovation, the screens will display a mix of local city information and advertising, supporting local people in their day-to-day lives while offering cities and advertisers flexibility, responsiveness and a powerful platform for communication. In an additional benefit, the city of Brussels will be able to directly manage their own communication on the screens, using technology developed by JCDecaux.

Designed by JCDecaux, the new street furniture has been tailored specifically for the city of Brussels. It is inspired by the Horta design of existing street furniture to ensure a seamless integration into the urban landscape. The design is based on strong environmental values, optimising energy performance while ensuring sustainable operations throughout the contract. Powered by green electricity, the energy consumption of the furniture will be reduced by 50%. The choice of corrosion-resistant and recyclable materials, such as steel, aluminium and glass, will ensure the long-term quality of the street furniture. JCDecaux’s vehicle fleet will also comprise fully electric vehicles. By putting forward its most innovative solutions, JCDecaux underlines its commitment to improving the quality of life in the city, in line with the objectives and goals of the city of Brussels and its residents.

JCDecaux is the number one outdoor advertising and street furniture company in Belgium. The Group holds a strategic position in this key market at the heart of Europe with street furniture concessions in Anvers, Charleroi, Bruges, Hasselt, Liège, Mons, Namur and now Brussels, where this new contract complements the Villo! contract for self-service bikes operated by JCDecaux. The new digital screens in this contract will gradually be deployed and integrated into JCDecaux Belgium’s programmatic offer via the VIOOH Exchange, in addition to 900 JCDecaux digital screens which are already available nationally in shopping centres, Carrefour superstores, Brussels Airport, Brussels, Liège and in the Brussels metro.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are pleased to have won this new contract with the city of Brussels, the capital city of Belgium and Europe. By placing its trust in our expertise, the city of Brussels further confirms the success of JCDecaux’s strategy that is based on innovation, design, quality and sustainable development. For over 55 years, JCDecaux’s business model has enabled the design, installation, operation and maintenance of urban public services that are open to all, that respect the environment and that create economic value for local areas. At the forefront of the digital transformation of Out-of-Home, Brussels has integrated this new digital medium into the city, where it provides an effective means of communication between the municipality and its residents as well as between brands and consumers. As the number one outdoor advertising company in Belgium and worldwide, we actively strive to deploy the most innovative technologies and the most creative formats to serve the ecological, societal and economic transition of cities towards a more sustainable model.”

