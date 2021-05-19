Electric motorcycle manufacturer Zaiser Motors launches equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder

DENVER, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zaiser Motors, a technology leader creating the world’s first Electrocycle™, today announced its official Wefunder campaign to bolster the development and production of its electric motorcycle.

“This fundraising campaign is just the first step in our efforts to electrify motorcycling, protect our planet and positively impact the lives of as many people as possible,” said Anthony Cross, Zaiser Motors’ co-founder and CEO. “Together, our team’s excellent craftsmanship and technological innovation will deliver an Electrocycle™ that is more exciting, cheaper to build, safer and better for the environment than anything available today.”

Zaiser Motors is using the Wefunder platform to gather early stage investments in order to design, manufacture and distribute the Zaiser Electrocycle™, a unique twin-hub-powered electric motorcycle that is safe, stylish and sustainable. The initial funding will be used to finalize, test and optimize a production-intent design of the company’s innovative electric motorcycle.

Recognizing the opportunity for innovation in the electric motorcycle market, Zaiser Motors went to work designing the Electrocycle™. With a 300-mile range, a revolutionary twin-hub power train, interchangeable batteries, and proprietary stabilization and traction control systems, Zaiser’s electric motorcycle combines unparalleled performance and uncompromising safety.

Additional advantages of the Zaiser Electrocycle™ include the following:

Modular design.

All-wheel-drive.

Cutting-edge safety and accident avoidance technologies.

Accessible price point at under $25,000.

“At Zaiser Motors, we emphasize sustainability, the right to repair and safety. We recognize that traditional internal-combustion motorcycles are currently being phased out, and the existing electric motorcycle market leaves new rider demand underserved,” continued Cross. “By making use of existing safety systems, years of electric motor innovations and aerospace-quality composites for safety, speed and style, our state-of-the-art Electrocycle™ is the safest and most rider-oriented electric motorcycle available. Our aim is to recycle most (if not all) of our components within the first 10 years of production. Additionally, we believe a core element in established motorcycling culture is the ability to work on a bike yourself, which is why we plan to adopt a 'right to repair' service philosophy.”

For more information about or to invest in Zaiser Motors, visit https://wefunder.com/zaiser.motors.

About Zaiser Motors

Zaiser Motors is a Colorado-based technology leader rethinking what an electric motorcycle could be. Committed to safety, sustainability and innovation, Zaiser redefined the design criteria for electric motorcycles by developing the world’s first Electrocycle™. The world’s first twin-hub electric motorcycle with a 300-mile range available for less than $25,000. For more information, please visit www.zaisermotors.com.

