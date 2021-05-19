Royal Oak Developers See Favorable Trend for Moreland Walk Complex in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury real estate market leader Royal Oak Developers has seen an ongoing increase in both demand and sales in the single family, condo, and townhome segments of the Intown market in Atlanta. The trend dovetails the launch of its attractive 30-unit Moreland Walk condo complex located in East Atlanta, due to be completed in coming months.



“We are delivering a one of a kind modern design walking distance to the Beltline’s new Southside trail. This development is great for young professionals, first time home buyers, or buyers that want to be close to the BeltLine. We’re proud to be a partner with Royal Oak Development in the East Atlanta neighborhood and look forward to our residents being part of this electric and high energy community.” – SET Real Estate Group Co-founder Mike Toltzis.

As one of Atlanta’s most trusted real estate development firms, Royal Oak features homes in highly desired city areas. The southern US metro area has witnessed a giant spike in demand for real estate as many families and individuals are able to work or attend school remotely. These newcomers are relocating from New York, Boston, San Francisco and other densely populated, high-priced markets in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Royal Oak Developers counts on an expert-level team and advisory board that expects the demand for both luxury and multi-family real estate in Atlanta to continue as the city’s population grows at a 2% rate year over year. Its projections foresee the trend for at least the next 12-18 months due to low inventory and low interest rates.

“What is attractive about the Atlanta market is a warmer, moderate climate, more reasonable prices for both luxury and affordable real estate as compared to larger metropolitan areas. Our spacious, state-of-the-art newhome projects located in most desired areas of Atlanta are getting increased showings daily,” – Royal Oak Developers Managing Partner Sergey Krayev.

Single family homes offered by Royal Oak Developers range between 3,000 and 5,000 sq. ft. and are priced starting at $1M. The Moreland Walk condo project, which features spectacular city views, completed the land development phase in early August 2020. These one and two-bedroom condominiums with top amenities are priced onwards from $200,000. The complex is situated within walking distance of Kirkwood neighborhood, The Beacon, and Grant Park, Atlanta's oldest city park. All of the pre-listed units for sale went under contract within days as remaining inventory is low. However, when available units are pre-listed, they can be found on the Compass website.

“We have branched off into the multi-family segment with Moreland Walk to match the demand of the rapidly growing city. These condo units feature a stunning European modern flare with open floor plans, walk-in custom closets, balconies, german kitchens, laundry rooms, EV charging stations, communal green space, and designated parking spaces. It is an unprecedented package for this area, at this price,” – Royal Oak Developers Managing Partner Yona Mizrahi.

The Moreland Walk development site is located at 1155 Custer Avenue, Southeast Atlanta, and is scheduled for completion in 2021.

For more information about the project, please visit morelandwalk.com

About Royal Oak Developers

Royal Oak Developers is a full-service development company driven by an internal team of talented professionals, with a full spectrum of all phases of real estate development experience over the last two decades. Despite a global reach, the company's core focus is on the Atlanta market, with an impressive portfolio of residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects.





