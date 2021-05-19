ImmuCell to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PORTLAND, Maine, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be conducted virtually.



In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to protect the health and safety of the Company’s stockholders, employees and communities, the Annual Meeting will be held by remote communication in the form of a live audio webcast and a telephone conference call rather than as an in-person event.

The Annual Meeting will take place Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 3:00 PM ET. Stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on April 15, 2021, are invited to participate in the Annual Meeting by accessing the live audio webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1214/40834 or by dialing (844) 855-9502 toll free or (412) 317-5499 for international access. Participation in the informal Q&A session, which will take place after the formal business of the meeting is concluded, will be limited to the telephone conference call connection. Participation via the live audio webcast will be in listen-only mode. A meeting replay will be available for seven days after the meeting by dialing (877) 344-7529 toll free or (412) 317-0088 for international access, using replay access code: 10154953.

Stockholders, regardless of their plans to attend the virtual-only meeting, are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting using one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders may continue to use the voting instruction form or proxy card provided, and no additional action is required to be taken by stockholders who have already submitted their proxy. Stockholders that would like to vote at the Annual Meeting (instead of by proxy) should contact the Company’s Voting Instructor in advance of the meeting at (207) 878-2770 Ext. 0 or via email at: mail@immucell.com to arrange for voting during the meeting.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 that was filed with the SEC on Thursday, May 13, 2021 and its updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business and is available under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company. For more information about the Annual Meeting, including the matters to be voted on during the Annual Meeting, please see the Company’s Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and its Proxy Statement, which are available, along with the 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, at www.immucell.com.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain™, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

Contacts: Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO ImmuCell Corporation (207) 878-2770 Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame Lytham Partners, LLC (602) 889-9700 iccc@lythampartners.com