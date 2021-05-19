Compagnie Financière Tradition: Voting result of the Annual General Meeting and dividend

English French German

PRESS RELEASE Lausanne, 19 May 2021

Voting result of the Annual General Meeting and dividend

The Annual General Meeting held on May 19, 2021 at 3.30 pm approved the proposal of the Board of Directors published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on April 28, 2021.

Further to this meeting, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Alain Blanc-Brude, as a new Director.

Moreover, the dividend consists of a cash payment of a gross amount of CHF 5.00 («cash dividend») per bearer share of CFT with a nominal value of CHF 2.50 («bearer share(s)») and the distribution of one bearer share for every 75 bearer shares held («stock dividend»).

The reference share price corresponds to the average of the closing prices of the bearer shares on SIX Swiss Exchange for the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. from 20 April to 18 May 2021), less the gross amount of the cash dividend of CHF 5.00, i.e. CHF 114.58.

The taxable gross amount for the cash dividend is CHF 5.00 for every bearer share held and for the stock dividend CHF 1.53 (reference share price divided by 75) for every bearer share held. The stock dividend is not subject to the federal withholding tax.

The total amount of the dividend is CHF 48’378’151.47 and the available retained earnings carried is CHF 74’865’005.00, subject to the amount of treasury shares held at the coupon detachment date (on 21 May 2021).



Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals).

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.



Patrick Combes, President
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 87

