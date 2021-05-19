Hunters Announces its Open XDR: Closing the Gap Between Detection and Response

NEWTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA Conference -- Hunters announced today the launch of Hunters XDR, the company’s Open Extended Detection and Response Platform, a vendor-agnostic cloud-native platform that applies an open approach to data. Hunters XDR seamlessly ingests, cost-effectively retains and dynamically cross-correlates telemetry from all security tools to integrate and analyze threat signals across large enterprise environments, fostering accelerated, confident response to incidents. Hunters XDR will be demonstrated virtually at RSA Conference 2021 at the Hunters booth.



“The hardest problem in security today is the gap we have between threat detection and incident response – security teams have no shortage of alerts to investigate and in most cases they have the data indicating an incident. What we’re missing is the ability to identify and act on the signals that matter, to quickly investigate and clearly understand the context of an alert,” said Uri May, CEO and co-founder of Hunters. “Hunters’ ability to prioritize real incidents from a broad mix of telemetry and provide a clear roadmap for triage and containment is a game-changer for effective incident response.”

A Complete Approach to Data

Effective detection, investigation and response starts with complete access to data. Any form of compromise to these data elements, whether from single-solution stacks or forced data limits from escalating data charges, compromises downstream security operations activity.

Hunters’ open XDR framework is built with a holistic approach to data:

Ingest all available security telemetry – from on-prem sources to the cloud

Normalize and unify all the data into a single, digestible schema to facilitate analysis

Retain the data over time, using an affordable cloud-based data storage and retention model to ensure coverage for incident investigation



Focus on Understanding the Complete Context of an Attack

Extended detection and response transforms the ability of SOC analysts to triage, investigate and understand the impact of an incident, as a driver for better, more effective response.

Hunters XDR provides a clear context for each incident, including root cause, affected users and assets, and the timeline of events, creating a clear roadmap for containment.

Hunters XDR provides critical capabilities in augmenting an analyst’s ability to address sophisticated attacks, including:

Packaged deep security expertise : ready-to-use adaptive detectors, built to identify unknown threats, uncover a broader range of relevant signals

: ready-to-use adaptive detectors, built to identify unknown threats, uncover a broader range of relevant signals Threat-current Analytics : continuous stream of threat analytics with real-time updates reduce the burden of detection engineering by analysts

: continuous stream of threat analytics with real-time updates reduce the burden of detection engineering by analysts Machine Learning : beyond expanding human capacity, facilitates auto-investigations cross-correlating and analyzing all signals, including elevating low-fidelity (appearing as benign) signals that are hidden from typical detection capabilities

: beyond expanding human capacity, facilitates auto-investigations cross-correlating and analyzing all signals, including elevating low-fidelity (appearing as benign) signals that are hidden from typical detection capabilities Dynamic Scoring : applies more sophisticated alert curation and prioritization, avoids skipped alerts based on security expertise and organizational context while also supporting customer parameters

: applies more sophisticated alert curation and prioritization, avoids skipped alerts based on security expertise and organizational context while also supporting customer parameters Attack Stories : curated and correlated signals are packaged into a contextual view of an incident for accelerated analyst understanding of the attack and its impact



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b6df784-e737-4ef9-b9ed-b18236161770

Timely, Specific Outcomes for Security Operations

At a time when CISO priorities include simplification and reduction of tooling to alleviate budgetary and performance drain, Hunters Open XDR provides the mechanism to tackle underlying gaps and challenges in security operations. The ability to finally digest and process vast amounts of data will not just increase performance but facilitate improved results with positive outcomes:

Leverage existing data within budget to optimize threat investigations

Remove unnecessary and exhaustive rules-management workforce drain, which is typically limited to known threats

Alleviate talent gaps with auto-investigations generating real attack pictures that accelerate analyst understanding of the impact and therefore confidence in knowing the appropriate response measures.



Visit Hunters’ virtual RSAC booth. Register for RSA using Hunters’ Digital Expo Free Pass Code: 54SHUNTER.

About Hunters

Hunters blends together deep offensive and defensive security expertise with big data engineering and machine learning, to transform security operations’ ability and effectively detect and respond to cyber threats. Hunters’ cloud-native XDR takes an open approach to data, ingesting, normalizing and unifying all security telemetry to ensure the best possible coverage of attack signals. Mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and always up to date with IoCs, TTPs and threat intelligence, Hunters’ detection engine dynamically cross-correlates and automatically analyzes massive volumes of data to compile contextualized Attack Story views, digestible by analysts to quickly understand the attack and its impact on the business and trigger appropriate response measures. Ideal for organizations working to contain tool sprawl and extend the value of the existing data streams, Hunters XDR is adopted as a SIEM replacement. Hunters is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including Snowflake, Okta, Microsoft M12, YL Ventures and USVC.

Media Contact

Deb Montner

Montner Tech PR

dmontner@montner.com