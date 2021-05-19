HRPA Summer Conference will help organizations re-open safely

Toronto, Ontario, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more and more Ontarians get vaccinated, HR professionals are seeking advice on how to re-open workplaces safely, and deal with the longer-term impacts of an extended lock-down, even after restrictions are lifted. To address this important need, the Human Resources Professional Association is pleased to introduce the HRPA 2021 Summer Conference.



Taking place online from July 27-29, 2021, the conference will be centered around the theme, “Emerging Stronger: Burnout, Re-opening Workplaces and the Evolution of Culture.”



The pandemic has presented significant challenges for businesses, with more employees reporting feeling symptoms of burnout, increased stress, and emotional exhaustion. There are also questions around how HR leaders can prepare for the long-term impacts of a global pandemic with the eventuality of reopening businesses and loosening restrictions.



HRPA has designed this mid-year conference as an opportunity for HR professionals to learn and gain access to experts who can provide the information they need to provide tactical insight into the next phase of business.

Over the course of three days, leading experts will provide the latest insights, tools and evidence-based research on the unexpected challenges that have emerged as a result of the pandemic - so businesses and HR leaders can be appropriately equipped to respond.

“While the full effects of the pandemic are unknown, there’s no doubt it’s had a profound effect on employers, employees and workplaces,” says Kris Tierney, CHRP, CHRL, Vice-President, Human Resources and Learning at HRPA. “Now more than ever before, businesses must understand how to pivot to reflect the new realities of the workforce. We’ve selected some incredible speakers to talk about workplace burnout, the legal and ethical considerations for a safe return to work, and the culture shift needed to re-engage employees.”

Attendees will have the chance to experience keynotes, sessions, masterclasses and panel discussions in real-time along with a live Q & A. The conference will also be recorded giving delegates the opportunity to re-watch sessions, and claim Continuing Professional Development hours even if live sessions were missed.

To register for the conference, view the full agenda and our speaker lineup visit: hrpa.ca/summer

About HRPA

At the Human Resources Professionals Association, we believe that better HR makes business better. The HRPA ensures that our 23,000 members and students have the most up-to-date tools and the advanced skills to lead our workplaces into the future. We regulate HR professionals in the public interest. Our members are held to the province’s highest standards, so Ontario workplaces can trust us to help unlock business growth and optimize employee potential. Learn more at www.hrpa.ca.