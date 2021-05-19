Voltalia’s Shareholders’ meeting of May 19, 2021 approves all the resolutions submitted to the vote

English French

Renewal of the terms of office of Board members Laurence Mulliez and the companies The Green Option and Creadev for a period of three years

Renewal of the terms of office of Board Member André-Paul Leclercq for a period of one year

Departure of independent Board member Evelyne Tall

Adoption of the status of Mission Company in Voltalia's articles of association, within the meaning of the French PACTE1 law: Voltalia is the first company in its sector and now the third listed company to adopt this status

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Shareholders’ meeting today and publishes the minutes of the event. In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shareholders’ meeting was held in Paris in camera without the physical presence of the shareholders and all the votes were cast by post or by Internet. The meeting was broadcast live on voltalia.com.

Voltalia’s Shareholders’ meeting chaired by Laurence Mulliez, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was held on May 19, 2021. 731 shareholders representing 85,997,167 shares, i.e. 90.36% of voting shares and 92.86% of the voting rights approved all the resolutions submitted for approval, among which:

Approval of the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year;

Renewal of the terms of office of Board members Laurence Mulliez, and the companies The Green Option and Creadev for a period of three years to expire at the end of the 2024 General Meeting, held to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023;

Renewal of the terms of office of Board member André-Paul Leclercq for one year;

Departure of independent Board member Evelyne Tall;

Approval of the 2020 compensation and 2021 compensation policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer;

Granting or renewal of financial delegations and/or authorisations granted to the Board of Directors;

Adoption of the status of Mission Company with the modification of articles 1 and 17 of Voltalia’s articles of association, and in particular Article 1.3 (addition of social and environmental objectives) and Article 17bis (creation of a mission committee and an independent third-party body).

Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer, and Loan Duong, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, reviewed the highlights of the year 2020 as well as the Group's short and medium-term prospects. They also gave a brief presentation of the revenues for the first quarter of 2021 and answered written questions from shareholders.

The presentation, as well as the detailed voting results and the replay of the event, are available on the company's website (voltalia.com) under Investors / Regulated Information / General Meeting.

Next on the agenda: Q2 2021 revenues on July 21, 2021

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

1 The PACTE law (Action Plan for Business Growth and Transformation), promulgated on May 22, 2019, allows French law businesses who want to do so to acquire a “purpose” and to include social and environmental objectives in their bylaws in order to become a Mission-Driven company.







