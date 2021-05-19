DAYS INNS CANADA AWARDED FRANCHISEES’ CHOICE DESIGNATION FROM THE CANADIAN FRANCHISE ASSOCIATION (CFA)

TORONTO, ON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realstar Hospitality is thrilled to announce that Days Inns Canada has been named a recipient of the CFA Franchisees’ Choice Designation. This prestigious recognition is presented to CFA member franchise brands whose franchisees voluntarily took part in an independently administered survey and rated their franchisor across many points of service.

“This accolade is especially meaningful, as it is a direct result of feedback from our valued owners. Achieving high satisfaction ratings from our franchisees is a tribute to the dedication of our entire team of hospitality professionals,” said Irwin Prince, President & COO, Realstar Hospitality. “Our franchise owners are what set us apart; they are the best in the business.”

Franchisees evaluated Days Inns Canada in many areas, including the franchisee selection process, franchisee information package, corporate leadership, business planning and marketing, training and support, ongoing operations and the relationship between the franchisor and franchisee.

“We are truly honoured to receive the 2021 Franchisees’ Choice Designation, and we thank the Canadian Franchise Association for their continued support and recognition of our dedication to our franchise family,” added Prince.

In the due diligence process of investigating a franchise opportunity, speaking with existing franchisees about the opportunity being explored is essential. For prospective franchisees, the Franchisees’ Choice Designation identifies that a franchise brand has received a solid endorsement through its satisfaction ratings from its franchisees. The 2021 Franchisees’ Choice Designees are representative of the diversity of franchise opportunities and the standard of excellence of CFA members.

“Everyday Canadians sharing success and Growing Together™ is one of franchising’s core principles and what we celebrate year after year when we honour our Franchisees’ Choice Designees,” says Sherry McNeil, CFA President & Chief Executive Officer. “We extend our congratulations to Days Inns Canada along with all of this year’s Franchisees’ Choice Designees on receiving this remarkable vote of confidence from their franchisees.”

For more information about the Franchisees’ Choice Designation and a complete list of winners, visit www.cfa.ca/cfa-awards.

About Days Inns Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 110 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,945 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,800 properties worldwide. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns - Canada, to make an online hotel reservation or to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business. CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 700 brand members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Canadian franchises contribute over $100 billion per year to the Canadian economy and create jobs for more than 1.9 million people. Learn more at www.cfa.ca or www.FranchiseCanada.Online.

