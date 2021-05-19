AGC Inc. Receives Best Acquisition Award for Adding the Former MolMed into AGC Biologics

Seattle, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced their win of the M&A Award for Best Acquisition, Cross-Border into Italy, presented by KPMG, Fineurop Soditic, and others. This award is dedicated to showcasing the best of the Italian M&A market.



“We are incredibly honored to have received this award,” says AGC Biologics Chief Executive Officer, Patricio Massera. “A tremendous amount of care and skill went into this acquisition from both of the teams at AGC and the former MolMed, and we’re thrilled to be working together as one – continually innovating to meet the growing needs of our customers and their patients.”



The Award Jury, which met in early 2021, ranked the AGC—MolMed acquisition first in the Foreign Category (Cross Border into Italy), and shared their high praises and congratulations. The award was received by Luca Alberici, AGC Biologics General Manager, Milan, in a virtual ceremony on May 13, 2021, which was hosted by Andrea Cabrini, Director of Class CNBC.



“The deal emerged after a mutual search that would allow both companies to converge in a Cell and Gene Therapy sector backed by unlimited potential,” says AGC Biologics General Manager, Milan, Luca Alberici. “It’s truly the combination of AGC’s business acumen and the former MolMed’s Cell and Gene Therapy technical acumen that made this partnership so strong from the beginning.”



The award comes two months after the announcement of an expansion to the Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence in Milan. The site was the first GMP facility approved in Europe for ex-vivo gene therapy manufacturing and has industry-unique commercial manufacturing experience, with two cell & gene therapy products. AGC Biologics is now one of the very few CDMO’s in the world offering both plasmid production and end-to-end cell and gene therapy services.



About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 1,700 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients’ most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.