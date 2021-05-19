Young Women In Bio (YWIB) Second Annual YWIB Ambassador Program Applications Now Open

Sea Island, GA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Women In Bio (YWIB) is thrilled to announce applications for the 2021-2022 YWIB Ambassador Program are now open. A YWIB Ambassador is a high school student who identifies as female with a passion for STEM who demonstrates leadership among her peers and encourages others in their quest to make a difference by promoting STEM within her school, local community, nationally, and online.

YWIB launched this initiative in 2020 for high school students who identify as female and are interested in championing and supporting YWIB’s efforts to create educational and leadership opportunities in STEM for young girls, both locally and nationally. In its inaugural year, YWIB welcomed 22 Ambassadors who had the opportunity to engage with and interview experts in STEM, organize and lead YWIB events at their local chapters, launch YWIB Clubs at their school, establish a YWIB Ambassador Instagram Page, and support YWIB diversity and inclusion efforts.

They also attended virtual events with speakers from the Broad Institute, Biotech Pioneers in Gene Therapy, Girls Who Code, and more. “I am so grateful to have had this opportunity and to have met all the incredible women engaging in the program. This experience solidified my passion for life sciences and my desire to pursue research in the future” said one YWIB Ambassador. “YWIB helped me get inspired and to take action on my ideas instead of just ignoring them,” said another about her experience.

“We are excited to continue to grow the YWIB Ambassador program and inspire and encourage more young women as they explore careers in STEM” said Sarah Odeh, YWIB National Vice Chair. “Our inaugural year was a huge success and we are not only looking forward to our second class of YWIB Ambassadors, but also to continue supporting our YWIB Ambassador Alumni as they progress through high school and college.”

YWIB encourages high school students to apply to become a YWIB Ambassador among its 14 chapters across the United States and in Canada (www.womeninbio.org/YWIBAmbassadors). Completed applications must be submitted to YWIB by June 30, 2021. Each of the 14 YWIB Chapters will review applications from their local students and appoint one or two YWIB Ambassador for their region by August 1, 2021. The YWIB Ambassador Program will kick-off in September 2021. Please visit www.womeninbio.org/YWIBAmbassadors for more information.

ABOUT YOUNG WOMEN IN BIO (YWIB)

Young Women In Bio (YWIB) gives girls today the inspiration and support they need to become tomorrow's leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math. We strive to provide education and mentoring, as well as share our passion for scientific fields. Through 14 chapters across the United States and Canada, YWIB partners with leading companies, universities, hospitals, and other organizations to host highly engaging, educational, and motivational programs for young girls interested in STEM. To learn more, visit: www.womeninbio.org/ywib.

ABOUT WOMEN IN BIO (WIB)

Founded in 2002 to support all women employed in the field of life sciences from the classroom to the boardroom, Women In Bio (WIB) is a multifaceted organization with 14 chapters in North America. It offers an array of professional educational programs, peer to peer learning, mentoring and networking opportunities and is the only organization for women that integrates all career levels and life sciences fields. WIB is funded by sponsors and partners dedicated to supporting women of all ages in their lifelong journey in the life sciences and beyond. Please visit www.womeninbio.org.

