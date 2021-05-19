CannaCraft’s Care By Design, Leading Pioneer of CBD Products, Launches California Effects Line

Santa Rosa, CA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Care By Design, a wholly-owned brand of the large-scale cannabis manufacturer CannaCraft, has announced the initial rollout of its new Effects line for the California market.

As one of the most trusted, ethical, and effective brands in cannabis-based wellness, Care By Design has taken the guesswork out of which product is best by creating four product lines focused on Rest, Relief, Relax and Focus, targeting consumer’s individual needs in a variety of convenient form factors.

“Care By Design’s science-based formulations and customizable products have made it the best-selling CBD brand in California since its launch in 2014,” said Jim Hourigan, CannaCraft Chief Executive. “Our focus on research and manufacturing has helped us earn the trust of millions of customers and it is that same focus that inspired Care By Design Effects. By harnessing the latest cannabinoid research, we have enhanced our product line to provide even more options for customers in search of CBD wellness.”

15 ml drops and 15-ct. easy-to-swallow soft gel capsules are part of the initial rollout; all made with full-spectrum, California sun-grown cannabis. Each of the form factors will feature four effect-based options: Rest, Relief, Relax and Focus, each with a unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. Formulas include minor cannabinoids such as Delta-8 THC, THCv, CBDa, CBN, and CBG, and are crafted under the guidance of a Ph.D. scientist to amplify key effects. The brand will add effect-based gummies and vapes later this year.

“A significant upgrade from previous Care By Design offerings are the new Effects gummies,” said Angela Pih, CannaCraft Chief Marketing Officer, “which will now come packaged 24-ct. in Calyx containers treated with FDA compliant compounds for accelerated degradation in landfills. The smooth, pectin gummies are not sugar-coated, and include more complex, delicious flavors both sweet and savory: Huckleberry Basil, Peach Chamomile, Lemon Ginger, and Mango Raspberry.”

Like all Care By Design products, the Effects line is triple-tested for purity, consistency, and potency. They are cruelty-free and gluten-free, and both the drops and gummies are vegan.

Care By Design Effects will be available in dispensaries throughout California starting this month.

About Care By Design

Care By Design is a wellness company with deep roots. Created in 2014 by patients seeking relief, Care By Design earned its success through operating with the highest integrity and making innovative products with unparalleled efficacy. Intent on harnessing the full potential of the cannabis plant, Care By Design pioneered CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful care, cultivated by science. Their cannabis-based products are available in licensed dispensaries throughout California and Colorado while their hemp products are available nationwide. Backed by a team of expert cultivators, in-house scientists, clinicians, and caregivers, Care By Design exists to radically improve the lives of individuals and raise the baseline health of communities. Learn more at www.CBD.org.

About CannaCraft

CannaCraft is a vertically-integrated organization, founded in 2014 with the mission to produce safe and effective cannabis products. With over 200 employees, the company currently manufactures and distributes AbsoluteXtracts, Care By Design, Care By Design Hemp, Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops, Farmer & The Felon, Satori, and Loud + Clear from their licensed facilities in Santa Rosa, California. CannaCraft’s product portfolio boasts hundreds of products, in unique applications including vape cartridges, drops, topicals, gel capsules, packaged flower, infused chocolates and gummies, and more. For more information about CannaCraft, please visit www.cannacraft.com.

