Canadian researchers studying effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy

MONTREAL, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government of Canada, through its COVID-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF) and Vaccine Surveillance Reference Group (VSRG), is investing approximately $1.3 million for two Canadian research teams to further evaluate vaccine safety and effectiveness in pregnant people. While pregnant or breastfeeding individuals were excluded from the initial mRNA and viral vector COVID-19 clinical trials, recent real-world evidence is showing that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe during pregnancy. Additional research and surveillance of COVID-19 vaccination among pregnant and lactating populations is needed. Results will be communicated regularly to public health officials to help inform decision making for ongoing COVID-19 vaccine administration programs in Canada. Individuals from anywhere in Canada who are currently pregnant or breastfeeding are invited to register to take part in the COVERED vaccine study. Participants do not have to have already received a COVID-19 vaccine, nor do they need to intend to receive the vaccine. To participate in the registry and survey, visit https://covered.med.ubc.ca/



Pan-Canadian study

Researchers in British Columbia are launching a COVID-19 vaccine registry for pregnant and breastfeeding people across Canada called COVERED.

“We are asking pregnant and breastfeeding individuals in all 10 provinces and three territories to sign-up for the registry, after which they will be invited to fill out a survey,” says study lead researcher Dr. Deborah Money, Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of British Columbia. “Through this registry and survey, we will monitor the safety of the various vaccines for those who are pregnant and breastfeeding. We will also study whether the vaccines are more effective – or less so – in this group. It is important that these data become available to pregnant and breastfeeding individuals so that they are able to make an informed choice about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”

This project is being conducted in partnership with vaccine surveillance efforts across Canada, including the Canadian Vaccine Safety Network (CANVAS), a national platform which assesses vaccine safety during the implementation of vaccine campaigns across Canada.

Ontario study

This second study will link information collected from the Better Outcomes Registry & Network (BORN) Ontario Registry, which collects data from every baby born in Ontario, with the province’s vaccination registry from the Ontario Ministry of Health (COVaxON).

“We will be monitoring the health of mothers and their babies, comparing individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy, or just before, with those who did not,” explains study lead researcher Dr. Deshayne Fell, Scientist at the CHEO Research Institute and Associate Professor at the University of Ottawa. “We will also assess the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy by looking at the number of people who have been infected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”

“Although early evidence to date on COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant populations has not identified any safety concerns, it is critically important to monitor the health of these individuals and their babies following COVID-19 vaccination,” says Dr. Scott Halperin, Co-Chair of the VSRG and Principal Investigator of the Canadian Research Immunization Network (CIRN). “The findings from this study will help to inform pregnant individuals, their care providers and public health policy-makers.”

