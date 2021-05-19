Everi Named a Top Workplace 2021 by The Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Business Press

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and loyalty solutions, has been honored with a “Top Workplaces 2021” award by The Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Business Press.



The list is based solely on employee feedback, gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, such as alignment, execution, and connection.

“This award would not be possible without the contributions and feedback from our dedicated Everi team members, as well as the families who support them," said Michael Rumbolz, Everi Chairman and CEO. "We are driven by a culture of collaboration and a collective mission: to lead the industry by reimagining the gaming experience. After a difficult year, it is incredibly gratifying to see Everi’s diverse team of passionate and talented individuals recognized with this achievement."

In September, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Business Press will publish an expanded article that shares additional information about Everi’s award, and it will include the overall rankings. Out of hundreds of entries, only 42 Nevada workplaces qualified for the list. Everi is the only company within the gaming manufacturing segment to be honored.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Everi

Everi’s mission is to be the industry leader by reimagining the gaming experience. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Media Relations

Dona Cassese

VP, Marketing

(702) 556-7133 or dona.cassese@everi.com

Mike Young

Corporate Communications Specialist

(702) 518-9179 or mike.young@everi.com

Investor Relations

William Pfund

SVP, Internal Relations

(702) 676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy

(212) 835-8500 or evri@jcir.com