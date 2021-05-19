Critter Control, the nation’s largest nuisance wildlife company, is excited to announce the opening of a new franchise Critter Control of Akron

ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control of Akron was opened by Brian Mullins this year. Brian has lived his entire life in Ohio. A graduate of Liberty University, he previously worked in business to business corporate sales and operated a construction company.

“My mission as a franchisee is to provide peace of mind for my customers, guarantee high quality work, and do it with the utmost integrity to both wildlife and people,” says Brian Mullins, owner of Critter Control Akron, “What I’m most excited about is impacting the communities and individual families I serve, not only through my profession but through providing jobs, donating time, sponsoring events and helping maintain a safe, friendly place to live.”

Critter Control established standards of excellence in wildlife removal and control and continues to uphold these standards. Each office is ecologically responsible, ensuring that only environmentally sound solutions and humane animal removal techniques are used.

“We are excited to announce Brian Mullins as the owner of our new Akron franchise. The wildlife control industry is growing, and our professional services are in demand. We believe Brian is the perfect fit for the Critter Control brand and will be able to provide superior service to the customers of Akron and its surrounding areas,” says Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control Inc.

With Critter Control continuing to expand, its business model and emphasis on franchise owner success will continue attracting like-minded professionals looking to invest.

Critter Control of Akron will offer free inspections and 10% discount to Veterans for wildlife removal and control of raccoons, mice, bats, moles, birds, squirrels and more.

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada.



Learn more about Critter Control at crittercontrol.com.

Contact

Kathleen Liles, Managing Director, Marketing. kliles@rollins.com 404-888-2793

