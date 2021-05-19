NFTrade Launches Mainnet to Optimize and Expand the NFT Ecosystem

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFTrade has officially launched its mainnet, making it one of the rare projects to offer users a full-service platform before releasing a native token. Unlike other NFT platforms, which offer limited functionality and restrict users in their abilities to create and interact, NFTrade encompasses every aspect of the NFT life cycle across multiple blockchains, creating an all-in-one experience where users can access the complete value of their NFTs. Although NFTrade is prioritizing an operational platform, they will be holding an IDO on nine separate launchpads for their NFT utility token, a potential new record in the cryptocurrency market.



With the release of the NFTrade mainnet, users can now access a platform that will connect the entire NFT marketplace, aggregating every available NFT from any blockchain, bringing increased liquidity and access to a fractured market that currently necessitates the use of multiple applications and additional fees. This launch introduces the creation, buying, selling, and escrowed peer-to-peer swapping of NFTs, as well as NFT farming, allowing users to stake idle tokens from a variety of projects in order to earn exclusive utility-based or collectible NFTs, bringing added benefits to both end-users and project developers. For at least the first six months of operations, NFTrade will charge zero transaction fees, making it the most cost-effective NFT platform available.

Cross-Chain Buying, Selling, and P2P Swaps: Initially launching on Ethereum, NFTrade will quickly integrate other blockchain networks, offering simplistic buying, selling, and peer-to-peer swaps of NFTs in a fully decentralized manner. No other platform provides P2P trades, limiting collectors, gamers, and creators in their ability to transact their NFTs, forcing them too much less secure over-the-counter exchanges.

Multi-Chain Minting: Users can now easily mint NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain using NFTrade, with plans to quickly integrate networks such as Binance Smart Chain, Wax, Flow, Avalanche, Huobi Eco Chain, and more. These newly minted tokens will soon be tradable cross-chain , offering users a seamless trading experience.

NFT Farming: Another innovative feature NFTrade introduces is NFT farming, allowing token holders to utilize tokens from their favorite projects to generate additional yield. Through NFT farming, projects will provide collectible and utility-based NFTs that can be earned through token staking, featuring aspects such as discounts on a native platform's fees, early access to new releases and updates, gaming NFT items, special collectibles, and more. Locking up liquidity for projects and offering users tangible rewards is a win-win situation for the entire ecosystem.

NFT Launchpad: Through the NFTrade token launchpad, partner projects will be able to sell and release new NFTs to the public market, making them accessible to a broader audience of multi-chain NFT collectors and users.

Social Features: Social features are not yet available, but will be introduced to add another layer of fun and community bonding to the NFT space. Users will be able to interact with one another directly, show off their NFT collections and creations, and share their stories.

Ori Levi, the founder, and CEO of NFTrade, commented on the release, stating, "As we examined the NFT marketplace, it became clear that an all-in-one application was necessary to propel NFTs to the next stage of adoption. With the launch of the NFTrade mainnet, we continue towards our goal of providing the preeminent platform for all NFT usage, offering a single platform where every facet of the NFT market is accessible to all". Test out the NFTrade exchange, creation hub, and farming application today by going to NFTrade.com and connecting your browser wallet to get started.

About NFTrade

NFTrade is the first cross-chain and blockchain-agnostic NFT platform. NFTrade hosts the complete NFT lifecycle, allowing anyone to seamlessly create, buy, sell, trade, stake, and leverage their NFTs across different blockchains. Using NFTrade, anyone can gain access to the entirety of their NFT, unlocking the total value of the NFT market.

