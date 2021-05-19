Proactive news headlines including PlantX Life, Mydecine Innovations, Atlas Engineered Products and Deep-South Resources

New York , May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) (OTCQB:VRRCF) (FRA:5VR) extends drilling after confirming a breccia pipe at its G1 gold target at Reveille in Nevada click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCMKTS:CCWOF) updates on strategic developments at its Cobalt Camp assets in Ontario click here
- Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF) stepping up performance platform Binovi Connect to serve visual healthcare market click here
- Deep-South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM) (OTCMKTS:DSMTF) (FRA:DSD) appoints Australia's national science agency to conduct bio-assisted heap leaching test work at Haib copper project in Namibia click here
- NEXE Innovations Inc (CVE:NEXE) (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) set to begin production of Nespresso-compatible pods at its British Columbia facility click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) opens new indoor plant warehouse in Squamish, British Columbia click here
- Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) (OTCMTS:APEUF) records 1Q net profit on double-digit revenue increase click here
- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) and its partners team up with rapper Jeezy to release AR-enhanced NFT versions of his iconic Snowman logo click here
- Klondike Gold Corp (CVE:KG) (OTCPINK:KDKGF) (FRA:LBDP) begins first phase of 6,500 metres drill program at Klondike District gold project, Yukon click here
- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) updates on clinic expansion strategy and says its at-home COVID-19 RT-PCR test is now available on Air Canada website click here
- Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (FRA:VR61) (OTCPINK:VRCFF) says assays pending after it sinks ten holes for 496 metres at Loner click here
- Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTCQB:EXROF) (FRA:1O2) successfully pilots battery control system in operating second life environment click here
- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc (NEO:MYCO) (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) (FRA:0NFA) updates on strategic reorganization to spin out US cannabis assets click here
- HighGold Mining Inc (CVE:HIGH) (OTCQX:HGGOF) receives C$1.9M from the exercise of warrants held by strategic investors click here
- Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTCQX:GTBAF) (FRA:0G6A) reports results from Dixie drilling program click here
- Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) finds thick pool of massive nickel-copper mineralization at CGO West area on the Tamarack project click here
- Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) (OTCPINK:CBGZF) (FRA:C3J) discovers more high-grade gold at its Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil click here
