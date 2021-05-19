99.98% of Voltalia’s shareholders approve the adoption of the Mission-driven company status

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, becomes a Mission-driven company, in line with the French PACTE1 law. Voltalia’s General Meeting of Shareholders held today overwhelmingly adopted (99.98%) the resolution to amend the Company’s bylaws to this effect.

Six years ago, Voltalia defined its Purpose: improve the global environment fostering local development. Since its creation, Voltalia has been developing, building and operating renewable energy plants, for itself and third-party customers in both the most developed countries and emerging ones.

It is therefore through its operational activities that Voltalia contributes every day to the fight against climate change and local socio-economic development:

By becoming a Mission-driven Company, Voltalia has chosen to align its activity with its bylaws by including, in addition to its Purpose, three environmental and social objectives that it will pursue as part of its activity within the meaning of Article L. 210-10 of the Code of Commerce:

1) Act for the production of a renewable energy accessible to the many, through a direct contribution to the fight against climate change and a quality and affordable green electricity;

2) Contribute with local population to the sustainable development of our territories by building long-term relationships with our local stakeholders;

3) Make the best out of the planet resources in a sustainable way by maximizing the positive impact of its activities on the environment, throughout our value chain.

A Mission Committee has been set up to monitor these objectives. It will prepare a mission report that will be presented annually to Voltalia’s shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. This Mission Committee is composed of three Voltalia employees and an external expert:

Robert Klein, Vice President, Latin America ;

Alexis Goybet, Vice President, Hydro and Hybrid Projects Development;

Marine Jacquier, Director of Sustainable Development;

Pierre Ducret, Climate Advisor to the Caisse des Dépôts Group and founder of the Institute of Economics for Climate (I4CE)



By becoming the first company in its sector and the third company listed on the regulated market of Euronext to achieve the status of Mission-driven Company, Voltalia is thus demonstrating its desire to pursue its actions in favour of the environment and local development

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, commented: “We would like to warmly thank our shareholders for their unanimous support. Thanks to them, Voltalia is now a Mission-driven Company.”

Next on the agenda: Q2 2021 revenues on July 21, 2021 (after market closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11











1 The PACTE law (Action Plan for Business Growth and Transformation), promulgated on May 22, 2019, allows French law businesses who want to do so to acquire a “purpose” and to include social and environmental objectives in their bylaws in order to become a Mission-Driven company.





