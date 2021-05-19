Acupath Laboratories and Test Today USA Unite Forces to Open Dozens of COVID-19 PCR Testing Sites Across the Northeast and Beyond

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acupath Laboratories, Inc., a leading provider of sub-specialized anatomic and molecular pathology services, today announced its partnership with Test Today USA, LLC, to provide mobile COVID-19 testing nationwide. Working together, Acupath and Test Today USA will launch specimen collection sites throughout the Northeast, including the NYC metro area, Upstate New York, Baltimore, Boston, Newark, N.J., and Philadelphia, while steadily increasing existing sites in other regions of the country.



While some Test Today USA collection sites will remain fixed day to day, the company also provides testing for large groups and individual patients who can conveniently book a mobile appointment at a time and location of their choice. Test Today USA will soon load collection sites into its mapping tool, providing the ability to easily find a nearby COVID-19 testing location. Acupath will also list Test Today USA site locations it supports at https://covid19.acupath.com/for-individuals/.

“As the country reopens with more people going back to work, traveling, or simply interacting, the risk for the virus to naturally spread increases exponentially,” said Frederick Costa III, CEO of Test Today USA. “It is critically important that the patients we test get accurate results quickly. Partnering with Acupath is crucial to meeting the testing expectations of those we serve. Acupath’s industry experience, make them a premier partner for our company as we look to expand testing availability to communities across the country.”

The Acupath/Test Today partnership helps further facilitate the reopening of local economies by easing testing access. Test Today USA forges agreements with local business owners, corporate entities, athletic clubs, event venues, and non-profits including homeless shelters and houses of worship to host testing locations or fulfill on-site visits with mobile testing squads. Test Today USA will predominantly deploy Acupath’s non-invasive saliva testing option to make the collection process quick and painless and further reduce the barrier to reaching under-resourced communities.

“Test Today USA is truly the model partner to help Acupath bring COVID-19 testing to where it is needed the most, which is critical to helping slow the spread of the virus,” said Jeff Boschwitz, Ph.D., general manager, COVID-19 testing, Acupath Laboratories. “Their grassroots approach and mobile collection sites provide a convenient way for underserved communities to take advantage of the speed and accuracy of Acupath’s 24-hour turnaround time PCR testing service.”

Acupath’s traditional business is in cancer diagnostics. The company launched its FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)-authorized COVID-19 real-time PCR assay in May 2020 to support its clients who required COVID-19 test results for their employees as well as to screen patients in advance of elective surgery.

COVID testing services are currently available at no charge to all U.S. residents through insurance or the CARES Act.

For more information on Acupath’s COVID-19 testing options, visit https://covid19.acupath.com/

or email COVID19@acupath.com.

About Acupath Laboratories, Inc.

Founded in 1998 and based in Plainview, New York, Acupath is a provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology services focused on the following specialties; Urology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Women's Health, Otolaryngology, Podiatry, and Hematology / Oncology. Acupath offers an extensive test menu on both a global and TC/PC basis, processes over 500,000 specimens annually, and is the first lab worldwide to offer URO17™, an innovative new immunocytochemistry test for the detection of bladder cancer, recently designated as a "Breakthrough Device" by the FDA. In 2020, the laboratory quickly pivoted to offer COVID-19 testing in response to the global pandemic. Acupath is accredited by the New York State Department of Health, the Joint Commission, and the College of American Pathologists.