The Jordre Well Granted Ohio Hemp Processing License

Columbus, Ohio, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jordre Well, LLC (“The Jordre Well”, the "Company"), a hemp and cannabidiol (“CBD”) beverage company that is 49% owned by Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA), a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has been granted a 3-year hemp processing license by the Ohio Department of Agriculture (the “License”). The License allows The Jordre Well to process hemp-derived CBD and manufacture hemp products which will now provide the Company the ability to produce its entire portfolio of brands in the state of Ohio.

“We continue to believe that to win in the hemp industry you need to have strategically-located production whenever possible,” said Ian James, CEO and Founder of The Jordre Well. “Ohio, the seventh most populous state, is centrally located to fulfil wholesale and direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) orders to customers nationwide.”

The Columbus region, within a day’s drive of 151 million people - approximately 46% of the country’s population, is a global logistics hub that supports some of the world’s largest brands and top logistics service providers, making it a critical hub for industrial and consumer supply chains.

James added, “With the grant of this License, The Jordre Well’s operations are positioned to become more vertically integrated in Ohio. The expansion of our research and development (“R&D”) capabilities, along with the ability to produce products in our home state, sets up an exciting catalyst for the Jordre Well in the Buckeye State.”

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Jordre Well is a functional brand incubator focused on the creation of innovative, sustainably-sourced, CBD-infused beverages for health and wellness conscious consumers. The Jordre Well’s soon-to-be-released brands include its namesake seltzer brand, The Jordre Well, its curated coffee collection, Stephen James, and more. To learn more, visit https://thejordrewell.com/.

