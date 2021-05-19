First day of trading with warrants of series TO4 B and TO5 B in Terranet has been set to May 21, 2021

English Swedish

As previously communicated, TerraNet Holding AB (”Terranet” or the ”Company”) has allocated one (1) warrant of series TO4 B to the Company’s existing shareholders for every thirty-seven (37) shares owned on the record date, May 5, 2021, and one (1) warrant of series TO5 B for every forty-three (43) shares owned on the record date, May 14, 2021. First day of trading with warrants of series TO4 B and series TO5 B on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market has been set to May 21, 2021.

Information and terms for the warrants

Warrants of series TO4 B

In total 14,319,634 warrants of series TO4 B have been issued, of which 7,159,817 warrants were issued to the lender Formue Nord Fokus A/S (the “Lender”) and 7,159,817 warrants were issued to the current shareholders of the Company.

Each warrant of series TO4 B entitles the owner to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company for a price of 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company’s share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the period commencing February 11, 2022, up until and including the February 24, 2022, however not higher than SEK 3.60 and not less than the quota value of the Company’s share. The subscription period for the subscription of shares through exercising of warrants of series TO4 B will run from February 28, 2022, up until and including March 11, 2022.

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO4 B Terranet will receive approximately SEK 51.6 million, based on a subscription price of SEK 3.60.

Warrants of series TO5 B

In total 12,321,546 warrants of series TO5 B have been issued, of which 6,160,773 warrants were issued to the Lender and 6,160,773 warrants were issued to the current shareholders of the Company.

Each warrant of series TO5 B entitles to owner to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company for a price of 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company’s share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the period commencing February 24, 2023, up until and including March 9, 2023, however not higher than SEK 4.20 and not less than the quota value of the Company’s share. The subscription period for the subscription of shares through exercising of warrants of series TO5 B will run from March 13, 2023, up until and including March 24, 2023.

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO5 B Terranet will receive approximately SEK 51.8 million, based on a subscription price of SEK 4.20.

Dilution

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO4 B the dilution will amount to approximately 5.13%.

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO5 B the dilution will amount to approximately 4.23%, (based on the assumption that all warrants of series TO4 B are exercised for the subscription of new shares).

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO4 B and warrants of series TO5 B the dilution will amount to approximately 9.14%.





Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission is the financial adviser for Terranet regarding the warrants.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:

Mangold Fondkommission AB

Tel: +46 8 5030 1595

E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se





For further information, please contact:

Pär-Olof Johannesson

Tel: +46 70 332 32 62

E-mail: parolof.johannesson@terranet.se





About Terranet

Terranet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In-line with Scandinavia’s rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, Terranet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology VoxelFlow™ for the ADAS and AV industries at its headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites in Kyiv, Ukraine and Stuttgart, Germany. TerraNet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST).

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.