The Knowledgehook Impact Awards: Educators recognized for rising to the challenge of pandemic teaching

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During this difficult school year, a number of local teachers were able to rise above the pandemic and adapt to make positive changes. These educators excelled by using research-backed practices to focus on individual student needs. Their efforts as math teachers will have a lasting impact on the students in their classrooms.

53 teachers from across Canada are being featured as Impact Influencers. The top teachers will be honoured at a ceremony on June 1, 2021. Each educator’s approach has been reviewed by a panel of Knowledge Translation Experts. This international panel of researchers has identified evidence of best practices and has highlighted the exceptional work of the teachers involved.

From the attached list of exceptional teachers of math, our research panel has the difficult task of narrowing them down to a few featured picks that we will be celebrating on June 1st during the first annual Impact Awards.

How are the Impact Award Winners chosen?

The winners are evaluated based on six key criteria:

Checking student understanding

Using student needs as a guide for learning

Adjusting instruction based on student needs

Collecting evidence of student improvement

Activating students as owners of their learning

Embedding social emotional learning into everyday practice

What are Knowledge Translation Experts?

The Knowledge Translation Expert Panel contains individuals with experience in the fields of research and teaching. Using their knowledge, experience, and expertise, along with an analysis framework, their role is to review each teacher's story and highlight best practices based on research.

For more Information about the Impact Awards: www.knowledgehook.com/impactprogram

List of Impact Influencers: