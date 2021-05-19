Andreea Porcelli and Michael Terpin Launch BITAngels Las Vegas with Clubhouse Media Group “CMGR”

Las Vegas, NV, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Andreea Porcelli and Michael Terpin hosted the Launch Party for BITAngels Las Vegas on 5/17 with Clubhouse Media Group "CMGR" Directors Harris Telchin and Grant Hart of BlockhouseCH as Keynote Speakers.



Andreea Porcelli , BITAngels LV City Leader was quoted: "It was a great opportunity to bring together the crypto sector leaders such as Michael Terpin of CoinAgenday and Grant Hart of BlockchouseCH to explore the great synergies between social media influencers and the hottest emerging cryptocurrencies. We look forward to repeating our meetings monthly in person as everyone is clearly ready to meet at a host of summer events".



Below are some highlights from the evening:

Photo Available

Andreea Porcelli is joined by Michael Terpin in Welcoming you back to Monaco for 2 Days of Unparalleled Networking Events



Michael Terpin and Andreea will be launching BITAngels Monaco and Milan during the week of July 4th - 9th coinciding with the SGF Summer Edition in Monaco on July 5th.



BitAngels Events Photo

Andreea Porcelli and Michael Terpin Discuss CoinAgenda Europe in Monaco and Announce BITAngels Launch in Las Vegas and Monaco

Video: Andreea Porcelli Interviews Michael Terpin

