Duck Creek Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”) announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Jackowski, and Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Chippari, will present at the following investor conferences.
- The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.
- The William Blair Growth Stock Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Duck Creek investor relations website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.
About Duck Creek
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.
Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR
646-266-1251
Brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617 624 3295
prechichi@racepointglobal.com
Sam A. Shay
Duck Creek Technologies
857 201 5784
sam.shay@duckcreek.com