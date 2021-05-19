Duck Creek Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”) announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Jackowski, and Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Chippari, will present at the following investor conferences.

  • The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • The William Blair Growth Stock Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Duck Creek investor relations website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

