L Brands Reports Record First Quarter Earnings

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today reported first quarter 2021 earnings results.

The company reported earnings per share of $0.97 for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021 compared to a loss per share of $1.07 for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020. First quarter operating income was $572.1 million compared to a loss of $317.7 million last year, and net income was $276.6 million compared to a loss of $296.9 million last year.

Reported results above include the following significant items:

In 2021, a $105.5 million ($0.28 per share) pre-tax charge on the early extinguishment of debt.

In 2020, net charges of $0.08 per share as follows:

$96.8 million ($0.26 per share) non-cash pre-tax impairment charges related to certain Victoria’s Secret store assets, and

A tax benefit of approximately $50.4 million ($0.18 per share), related to the favorable resolution of certain tax matters.

Excluding the above items, adjusted first quarter 2021 earnings per share were $1.25 compared to an adjusted loss per share of $0.99 last year, operating income was $572.1 million compared to an adjusted loss of $220.9 million last year, and adjusted net income was $356.7 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $275.2 million last year.

Andrew Meslow, CEO of L Brands, commented, “L Brands delivered record first quarter earnings, driven by continued strength and exceptional performance at Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret. We are pleased that the momentum in both businesses has continued, driven by positive customer responses to our assortments, which allowed us to reduce promotional activity and deliver substantial increases in our merchandise margin rates. We’d like to express our appreciation to our associates and partners who have made these record results possible. Grounded in the strength of the two businesses, we look forward with confidence to the separation of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret into two industry-leading, publicly traded companies.”

Meslow continued, “We are also pleased to continue the company’s long-standing history of giving back to our communities through a $35 million contribution in the first quarter, split between the L Brands Foundation, and two new foundations for the separate Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret businesses. Since the establishment of the L Brands Foundation in 1993, we have donated more than $300 million to support thousands of organizations with a focus on health and empowerment of women, nurturing and mentoring children, improving education and enriching the cultural arts. Embedded in our focus is a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. As we separate Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret, each business is committed to continuing to make a positive difference in the world and our communities.”

The company reported net sales of $3.024 billion for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021, compared to net sales of $1.654 billion for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020. First quarter 2020 sales were negatively impacted by the closure of stores for approximately half the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First quarter 2021 sales increased 15 percent compared to sales of $2.629 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

Bath & Body Works net sales were $1.469 billion for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021, compared to net sales of $760.6 million for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020. First quarter 2021 sales increased 60 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2021 U.S. and Canada store sales increased 47 percent to $1.050 billion compared to $714.3 million in 2019. First quarter 2021 sales in the direct channel were $349.2 million, an increase of 21 percent compared to 2020 and a 123 percent increase compared to 2019.

Victoria’s Secret total comparable sales for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021 increased 9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. Comparable U.S. and Canada store sales for the first quarter of 2021 decreased 3% compared to the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2021 sales of $1.554 billion decreased 7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 and reflect the net closure of 233 company-operated stores since the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2021 sales in the direct channel were $520.9 million, an increase of 69 percent compared to 2020 and a 44 percent increase compared to 2019.

Second Quarter 2021 Outlook

The company is forecasting second quarter earnings per share between $0.80 and $1.00, which excludes one-time costs related to the spin-off of Victoria’s Secret, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.25 in 2020 and $0.24 in 2019. Due to the continued uncertainty in the environment, as well as the impending separation of the Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret businesses targeted to occur in August 2021, the company is not providing earnings guidance for the full year 2021.

Additional first quarter financial information, including management commentary, is currently available at www.LB.com. L Brands will conduct its first quarter earnings call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on May 20. To listen, call 1-888-946-7609 (international dial-in number: 1-517-308-9411); conference ID 6362067. For an audio replay, call 1-866-410-5845 (international replay number: 1-203-369-0647); conference ID 6362067 or log onto www.LB.com.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,681 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this report to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.

L BRANDS

FIRST QUARTER 2021

Total Sales (Millions):

First

Quarter

2021 First

Quarter

2020 %

Inc/

(Dec) First

Quarter

2021 First

Quarter

2019 %

Inc/

(Dec) Bath & Body Works Stores – U.S. and Canada $ 1,050.5 $ 423.8 147.9 % $ 1,050.5 $ 714.3 47.1 % Bath & Body Works Direct 349.2 288.9 20.9 % 349.2 156.4 123.3 % Bath & Body Works International1 69.8 47.9 45.7 % 69.8 48.3 44.5 % Total Bath & Body Works $ 1,469.5 $ 760.6 93.2 % $ 1,469.5 $ 919.0 59.9 % Victoria’s Secret Stores – U.S. and Canada $ 932.9 $ 514.0 81.5 % $ 932.9 $ 1,148.8 (18.8 %) Victoria’s Secret Direct 520.9 307.6 69.4 % 520.9 362.1 43.9 % Victoria’s Secret International2 100.4 72.0 39.4 % 100.4 159.5 (37.1 %) Total Victoria’s Secret $ 1,554.2 $ 893.6 73.9 % $ 1,554.2 $ 1,670.4 (7.0 %) Other - - - - 39.4 - L Brands $ 3,023.7 $ 1,654.2 82.8 % $ 3,023.7 $ 2,628.8 15.0 %

1 – Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.K. (pre-joint venture) and Greater China, royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores and Direct):

First

Quarter

2021 First

Quarter

2020 Bath & Body Works1 16 % 41 % Victoria’s Secret2 25 % (15 %) L Brands2 21 % 4 %

NOTE: Stores are excluded from the comparable sales calculation when they have been closed for four consecutive days or more. Therefore, comparable sales results exclude periods of time that stores were closed for four consecutive days or more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Refer to our SEC filings for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.

1 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada and direct sales.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. (pre-joint venture) and Greater China and direct sales.

Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores Only):

First

Quarter

2021 First

Quarter

2020 Bath & Body Works1 12 % 20 % Victoria’s Secret2 3 % (18 %) L Brands2 7 % (5 %)

NOTE: Stores are excluded from the comparable sales calculation when they have been closed for four consecutive days or more. Therefore, comparable sales results exclude periods of time that stores were closed for four consecutive days or more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Refer to our SEC filings for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.

1 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. (pre-joint venture) and Greater China.

Total Company-Operated Stores:

Stores at

1/30/21 Opened Closed Stores at

5/1/21 Bath & Body Works 1,633 21 (5 ) 1,649 Bath & Body Works Canada 103 - - 103 Total Bath and Body Works 1,736 21 (5 ) 1,752 Victoria's Secret 703 - (5 ) 698 PINK 143 - - 143 Victoria's Secret Canada 23 1 - 24 PINK Canada 2 - - 2 Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Accessories 36 1 (1 ) 36 Victoria’s Secret Greater China 26 - - 26 Total Victoria's Secret 933 2 (6 ) 929 Total L Brands 2,669 23 (11 ) 2,681

Total Partner-Operated Stores:

Stores at

1/30/21 Opened Closed Stores at

5/1/21 Bath & Body Works 270 14 (3 ) 281 Bath & Body Works – Travel Retail 18 - - 18 Victoria’s Secret 103 1 - 104 PINK 17 - - 17 Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories 195 2 (1 ) 196 Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories – Travel Retail 143 - (2 ) 141 Total L Brands 746 17 (6 ) 757











L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED MAY 1, 2021 AND MAY 2, 2020 (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 3,023,699 $ 1,654,209 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (1,609,860 ) (1,365,600 ) Gross Profit 1,413,839 288,609 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (841,779 ) (606,307 ) Operating Income (Loss) 572,060 (317,698 ) Interest Expense (113,706 ) (96,798 ) Other Income (Loss) (105,341 ) 2,247 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 353,013 (412,249 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 76,397 (115,382 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 276,616 $ (296,867 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ 0.97 $ (1.07 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding1 284,461 276,988 1 - Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding in the first quarter of 2020 reflects basic shares due to the Net Loss.







L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) First Quarter 2021 2020 Details of Special Items - Income (Expense) Victoria's Secret Asset Impairment $ - $ (96,844 ) Special Items included in Operating Income (Loss) - (96,844 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (105,464 ) - Special Items included in Other Income (Loss) (105,464 ) - Tax Benefit from the Resolution of Certain Tax Matters - 50,360 Tax Effect of Special Items included in Operating Income (Loss) and Other Income (Loss) 25,337 24,840 Special Items included in Net Income (Loss) $ (80,127 ) $ (21,644 ) Special Items included in Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.08 ) Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Reported Operating Income (Loss) $ 572,060 $ (317,698 ) Special Items included in Operating Income (Loss) - 96,844 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 572,060 $ (220,854 ) Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reported Net Income (Loss) $ 276,616 $ (296,867 ) Special Items included in Net Income (Loss) 80,127 21,644 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 356,743 $ (275,223 ) Reconciliation of Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ 0.97 $ (1.07 ) Special Items included in Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share 0.28 0.08 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ 1.25 $ (0.99 ) See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

The “Adjusted Financial Information” provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Fiscal 2021

In the first quarter of 2021, adjusted results exclude the following:

A $105.5 million pre-tax loss ($80.1 million net of tax of $25.4 million), included in other income (loss), associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes.



Fiscal 2020

In the first quarter of 2020, adjusted results exclude the following:

A $96.8 million charge ($72.0 million net of tax of $24.8 million), included in buying and occupancy expenses, related to the impairment of certain Victoria’s Secret store assets.





A $50.4 million tax benefit related to the resolution of certain tax matters.



The Adjusted Financial Information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the Company’s definition of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted information is useful for the assessment of the ongoing operations of the Company because the adjusted items are not indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures of results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The Adjusted Financial Information should be read in conjunction with the Company’s historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K.