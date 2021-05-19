The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation Names Pierre A. Anderson Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President

NEWARK, Del., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), which includes operations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, announced that Pierre A. Anderson was named Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President, effective May 5, 2021. Anderson joined Artesian in 2006 as Manager of Information Technology, and was promoted to Director in 2008. In 2012, Anderson was appointed Vice President of Information Technology, and has been the highest ranking technology official of the corporation for his entire tenure. Anderson has over 20 years of technology experience in the utility, public education, and financial industries.



In his new role, Anderson will continue to oversee technology management and cybersecurity, along with leading corporate strategic planning. “Pierre has played an essential role in Artesian’s continued success. He leads his experienced and collaborative IT team in projects that streamline our everyday operations, and provides critical support to every department within Artesian. Pierre ensures excellence in all aspects of his work. Processes and applications under Pierre’s direction run efficiently for seamless, superior service to our customers and our internal teams. His leadership reaches far beyond the workplace with his passionate commitment to serving the community. Additionally, Pierre has taken a strong role in leading our strategic planning initiatives, working directly with management and the Board of Directors to focus and secure Artesian’s continued growth and long-term success,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.

Anderson came to the company after serving as the Manager of Project & Support Services for Christina School District. His experience also includes several progressive roles within the technology division of MBNA America (now Bank of America).

Anderson, a lifelong resident of Wilmington, Delaware, acquired all of his post-secondary education from universities based in Delaware. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Delaware State University and earned his MBA and Master of Science in Information Systems from the University of Delaware. He serves on the Boards of Easterseals (Treasurer), Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, Lerner College Alumni, and the Bancroft Construction Company.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula, with offices in Newark and Milton, and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of water main to approximately a third of all Delaware residents.

