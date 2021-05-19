Alkami to Participate in Upcoming J.P. Morgan and William Blair Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S.-based financial institutions, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Mike Hansen will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



J.P. Morgan Global TMC Week - Technology, Media, Communications Conference, May 24, 2021

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 1, 2021

A webcast of the company’s presentation for both conferences will be accessible under events on the Alkami investor relations website.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. The Alkami Platform is the digital banking and fraud mitigation platform of choice for over 240 financial institutions. Alkami’s investments have resulted in a premium platform that has enabled it to replace older, larger and better-funded incumbents and provide clients with world-class experiences reflecting their individual digital strategies.

