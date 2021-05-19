Terns to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference & Participate in the J.P. Morgan Biotech 2021 CEO Conference Call Series

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases, today announced that management will be presenting at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Monday, May 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET, and participating in the J.P. Morgan Biotech 2021 CEO Conference Call Series on Tuesday, May 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the events will be available on the investors page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns’ website for 30 days following the presentation. J.P. Morgan Biotech 2021 CEO Conference Call Series webcasts require registration.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases. Terns’ programs are based on clinically validated and complementary mechanisms of action to address the multiple hepatic disease processes of NASH in order to drive meaningful clinical benefits for patients. For more information, please visit www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors

Justin Ng

investors@ternspharma.com

Media

media@ternspharma.com

