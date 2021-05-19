Cullinan Oncology to Provide CLN-081 Clinical Update at ASCO 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”), an oncology company seeking to drive shareholder returns by focusing on the patient, today announced that it will provide a clinical update on CLN-081 during a webinar on Friday, June 4th, 2021 at 10:30 am ET (“Pearl Clinical Update Webinar”).



During the webinar, members of Cullinan’s management team will review updated safety and efficacy data from an ongoing Phase 1/2a trial evaluating CLN-081 in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Exon 20 insertion mutations (Ins20).

As previously announced, data from this trial was selected for a poster presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The poster will include information using an April 1st, 2021 data cutoff and it will be available for on-demand viewing starting on Friday, June 4th at 9:00 am ET. Cullinan is hosting the Pearl Clinical Update Webinar at 10:30 am ET, after the poster release, in order to align with ASCO’s embargo policies.

Pearl Clinical Update Webinar Information

Please register for the webinar directly here, or through the ‘Events’ section on Cullinan’s investor website here (https://investors.cullinanoncology.com/news-events/events). All materials presented will be accessible on the Cullinan website, and an archived recording of the live audio webcast will be available on Cullinan’s website for approximately 30 days.

ASCO Poster Presentation Information

Abstract Title: Safety and activity of CLN-081 (TAS6417) in NSCLC with EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations (Ins20)

Abstract Number: 9077

Date and Time: June 4th, 2021, 9:00 am ET (On-Demand)

About CLN-081



CLN-081 is an orally available, irreversible EGFR inhibitor that was designed to selectively target cells expressing mutant EGFR variants, including Ins20, while sparing cells expressing wild type EGFR. In preclinical studies, CLN-081 demonstrated inhibition against traditional sensitizing mutations (exon 19 deletions and L858R), Ins20 (the third most common EGFR mutation), and other less common mutations (G719X, L861Q, and S768I).

Cullinan is evaluating various doses of CLN-081 in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with NSCLC harboring Ins20 mutations that have progressed post chemotherapy. Based on pre-specified efficacy and safety criteria, Cullinan recently initiated Phase 2a dose expansion in the 100 mg BID dosing cohort, which will enable enrollment of up to 36 patients at this dose level, inclusive of 13 previously enrolled patients.

About Cullinan Oncology



Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that strives to deliver results for our various stakeholders through disciplined capital allocation, decisive action, prudent risk taking and creative business development. We seek to drive shareholder returns by focusing on the patient. The Company’s strategy is to build a diversified pipeline of targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.

