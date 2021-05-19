Motel 6 Awarded Franchisees’ Choice Designation From the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA)

Toronto, ON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realstar Hospitality is delighted to announce that Motel 6 has been named a recipient of the CFA 2021 Franchisees’ Choice Designation. Now in its 11th year, the annual Franchisees’ Choice Designation Program recognized Motel 6 for their accomplishments in franchise service.

This esteemed endorsement is presented to CFA member brands whose franchisees voluntarily participated in an independently administered survey. Franchisees were asked to assess Motel 6 in many areas, including the franchisee selection process, franchisee information package, corporate leadership, business planning and marketing, training and support, ongoing operations and the relationship between the franchisor and franchisee.

“We are honored to receive the 2021 Franchisees’ Choice Designation and greatly appreciate the ongoing support of the Canadian Franchise Association,” said Irwin Prince, President & COO, Realstar Hospitality. “It’s truly gratifying to our entire team of hospitality professionals to know that our franchise family recognizes and appreciates their efforts, all the more so as we have worked through some of the most challenging times in our industry. This accolade is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication and support of our outstanding franchisees,” added Prince.

In the due diligence process of investigating a franchise opportunity, speaking with existing franchisees about the opportunity being explored is essential. For prospective franchisees, the Franchisees’ Choice Designation identifies that a franchise brand has received a solid endorsement through its satisfaction ratings from its franchisees. The 2021 Franchisees’ Choice Designees are representative of the diversity of franchise opportunities and the standard of excellence of CFA members.

“Everyday Canadians sharing success and Growing Together™ is one of franchising’s core principles and what we celebrate year after year when we honour our Franchisees’ Choice Designees,” says Sherry McNeil, CFA President & Chief Executive Officer. “We extend our congratulations to Motel 6 along with all of this year’s Franchisees’ Choice Designees on receiving this remarkable vote of confidence from their franchisees.”

To learn more about Motel 6, visit https://www.motel6.com/content/g6/en/home.html.

For more information about the Franchisees’ Choice Designation and a complete list of winners, visit https://www.cfa.ca/cfa-awards/.

About Motel 6

Motel 6 helps travelers save more for what they travel for at its more than 1,400 company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Growing faster than any of its competitors, Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 29 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges, free morning coffee and expanded cable channel line-up. Most locations offer swimming pools and guest laundry facilities. For more information, visit www.motel6.com.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business. CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 700 brand members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Canadian franchises contribute over $100 billion per year to the Canadian economy and create jobs for more than 1.9 million people. Learn more at www.cfa.ca or www.FranchiseCanada.Online.

