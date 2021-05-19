Thirdera Expands into APAC with Service Line Solutions Acquisition

LEESBURG, Va., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirdera , the leading provider of professional services and integrations for companies implementing the ServiceNow platform, has acquired Service Line Solutions (SLS), a ServiceNow Elite-level partner in Australia. The acquisition provides Thirdera with a strong foundation for growth in the Asia-Pacific region, and brings a high-quality technical capability, development expertise and business process consulting practice to the Thirdera business.



Terms of the deal are not being disclosed. All SLS staff will become Thirdera employees, including the company’s founders.

Adoption of the ServiceNow platform is growing worldwide as companies have increased their use of digital systems in response to the pandemic. Asia-Pacific has been no exception. According to the research firm IDC, spending on public cloud services by companies in the Asia-Pacific region grew over 38% in 2020 to $36.6 billion. This growth is creating opportunities for partners like Thirdera and SLS, which are helping companies use ServiceNow products and capabilities like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Agent and Platform Workflows to enable greater self-service in IT, HR and core business processes throughout the organization.

Thirdera and SLS are experts in guiding companies in the use and expansion of ServiceNow to all parts of their business. Members of the Thirdera team have completed thousands of ServiceNow implementations over the past several years. SLS, meanwhile, has completed over 250 projects in Asia-Pacific, and its business doubled in size from Spring 2020 to Spring 2021.

ServiceNow ecosystem veteran and Cloud Sherpas executive, Uriah Jacobs, is joining Thirdera to lead the combined business' growth across the Asia Pacific region. He stated, “ServiceNow has become the connective tissue between disparate systems and the orchestrator of workflows within the organization. We are ecstatic to bring our ServiceNow expertise to clients in this region.”

“Demand for the platform in APAC is at an all-time high, and SLS, given our expertise and alignment with Thirdera, is in a strong position to capitalize,” stated SLS Co-Founders, Girish Ramkrishnani and Krutik Patel, “We look forward to joining the Thirdera team to bring the unique capabilities of the ServiceNow platform to more organizations in the Asia-Pacific region.”

“Thirdera is focused on helping companies solve their biggest problems through the effective use of technology across the organization,” said Jason Wojahn, CEO of Thirdera, “We’re incredibly excited to have SLS join our team as we continue to create the next level of ServiceNow solutions for clients. We plan to invest significantly in growing our resources not only in the APAC region but across the globe.”

About Thirdera

Thirdera is an Elite-level ServiceNow partner consulting on the entire portfolio. The firm enables mid-market and enterprise customers to leverage the full power of ServiceNow through complete, workflow-enabled services. Their approach speeds customer outcomes, reduces work, reduces complexity, and brings legacy IT investments a new life as an integral part of end-to-end workflow services. With employees in North America, Latin America, Australia, and India, Thirdera serves both public and private sectors, including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, and energy. To be notified of more updates, visit www.thirdera.com .