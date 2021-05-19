Royal Neighbors Insurance & Annuities Awards $146,000 in Scholarships

Rock Island Ill., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock Island, Ill. – Royal Neighbors of America has selected recipients for the 2021 scholarship program. Celebrating 60 years of supporting post-secondary education, more than $146,000 has been awarded to support the education of 31 of its members.

“It’s amazing that we have been able to support our members’ pursuit of a post-secondary education for 60 years,” President and CEO Cynthia Tidwell said. “We are so proud to support members who are living our mission of neighbor helping neighbor. We were impressed with how these students want to use their educations to better our world.”

Scholarship funds will be used to help fund tuition, room and board, and books.

Since its inception in 1961, the Royal Neighbors of America Scholarship Program has awarded more than $5 million to its members to assist with the costs of continuing education. The program accepts applications from its beneficial members annually.

To learn more about the scholarship program, visit https://www.royalneighbors.org/membership/scholarships.

About Royal Neighbors of America

Royal Neighbors of America is a unique provider of life insurance and annuities whose mission is to protect women financially and empower them to improve their lives, families, and communities. Royal Neighbors was founded in 1895 as a membership organization by nine pioneering women who recognized the need to insure the lives of women and children. Today, with headquarters in Rock Island, Illinois, and an operation in Mesa, Arizona, Royal Neighbors serves over 220,000 members.

Learn more at www.royalneighbors.org.

Contact: Todd Michael Hirst Royal Neighbors of America todd.hirst@royalneighbors.org 3097328286