HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Investors With Losses and Persons Who May Assist Firm’s Investigation Into Possible Securities Law Violations to Contact Its Attorneys Now

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Iovance’s statements about lifileucel, its lead experimental medicine for advanced melanoma, a deadly skin cancer.

In past months, the company expressed confidence in satisfying all data commitments to the FDA concerning its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for lifileucel, that it would submit the BLA in 2021, and emphasized its plan to provide clinical data updates during the prestigious American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting to be held June 4 – 8, 2021.

These statements were brought into question on May 18, 2021, when Iovance announced it received regulatory feedback from the FDA regarding the company’s potency assays for lifileucel. The company said that following the feedback it would have to conduct more work developing and validating potency assays and delay its BLA submission for lifileucel until the first half of 2022.

Then, just hours afterwards, Iovance announced its CEO Maria Fardis abruptly resigned. The news comes on the heels of Iovance having replaced its CFO just five months ago.

This news sent the price of Iovance shares crashing lower on May 19, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and determining whether Iovance failed to disclose known problems in the lifileucel data,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

