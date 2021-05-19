CMB Announces Full Subscription of Group 75 and Receives USCIS Approval on Our Currently Available Group 78 Project

DALLAS, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers is excited to announce that one of our latest EB-5 investment opportunities, CMB Group 75 – Hillwood Commerce 275, is now fully subscribed! The Group 75 partnership consists of 29 immigrant investors from 16 different countries who chose CMB to make their U.S. immigration goals a reality. The Group 75 partnership loaned EB-5 investment capital to an affiliate of Hillwood Development Company to finance the development and construction of a build-to-suit logistics and warehousing facility near Detroit, Michigan. Upon completion, the Commerce 275 development will consist of a 517,500 square feet (48,077 square meter) industrial warehouse for a Fortune 500 e-commerce tenant with a 15 year lease already in place.



Additionally, CMB’s current EB-5 offering, Group 78, has received an I-924 project approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in just 8 months. Group 78 made an EB-5 loan for construction work on two pre-leased build-to-suit logistics facilities for Fortune 500 tenants (one of which is the same tenant as in the Group 75 project) in the high demand and fast growing e-commerce industry. Work on the first facility has now been completed resulting in the creation of approximately 500 indirect and induced jobs alone, and the second facility is projected to be completed later this year. The project sites are located in the Inland Empire region of Southern California, and both of the facilities will capitalize on the explosive growth of the ecommerce and logistics industry.

CMB and Hillwood Development Company together represent the most successful lender-borrower relationship in the EB-5 industry, now spanning 33 separate partnerships with a 100% project approval rate with the USCIS. Past CMB partnerships featuring Hillwood projects have delivered success to investors at all levels, including I-829 approvals and return of capital. Based upon current demand, we anticipate that Group 78 will subscribe quickly.

The EB-5 Regional Center program is currently authorized through June 30, 2021. While we anticipate that the program will be extended, anyone considering immigration via investment prior to that deadline should act quickly to begin the EB-5 process. Please visit our website HERE for more information on CMB Regional Centers and our current EB-5 opportunities.

CMB engages Prevail Capital, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, to be the administrative placement agent for all CMB EB-5 partnerships.

If you would like to contact CMB Regional Centers please call +1-309-797-1550 or email us at info@cmbeb5visa.com.

