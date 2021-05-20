SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ALTA, FCBP, MNR, MFNC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Altabancorp shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Altabancorp share.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, First Choice common stockholders will receive 0.6603 shares of Enterprise Financial common stock for each First Choice common share held and cash in lieu of fractional shares. Upon closing, First Choice shareholders are expected to own approximately 20% of the combined company.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Equity Commonwealth. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Monmouth shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock for each Monmouth share they own.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet's common stock and $4.64 for each share of Mackinac they own.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

