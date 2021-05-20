How Boise Digital Marketing Agency Capital Ventures LLC Helps Small Businesses

Boise, United States, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Capital Ventures LLC today reflected on its Pay Per Revenue Marketing Service. The main aim was always to Get Small Businesses more sales. In simple words, we will advertise your online business on major leading websites and online publishers and receive a tiny commission fee upon generating a sale for you. There is no cash out of pocket for the small business. And we guarantee *500% ROI!… and by defying convention, this Guaranteed Service did so, with a difference.

Mike Smith, CEO at Capital Ventures LLC, says: “Your ad is shown for free on 100s of apps & sites : Banks, Search engines, coupon sites, airline sites, etc. in the form of a Cash Back Offer. Consumers link the cashback offer to their credit card. User will not be purchasing the offer, but just be linking the card. The consumer will pay business online or in-store with credit card. Business will be collecting 100% of the transaction. We keep a track of all the sales, all thanks to our partnership with the credit-card companies as well as the publishers. We ourselves pay the cashback to your customers and receive a tiny commission fee.

We wanted to try something new with Pay Per Revenue. Anyone familiar with the Digital Marketing Agency market will probably have noticed how everyone else always seemed to Charge at the start of the process of any service before their clients can benefit from their service.. We felt this was a problem because New and struggling small businesses cannot afford to pay their large fees and wait for the additional business to eventually come..”

So as a welcome breath of fresh air, Pay Per Revenue buyers will receive a cashback for every single purchase they make from the business. For example, businesses can offer a 5% cashback up to $10. So when consumers buy a $100 product, they will get a $10 cashback, which means they will actually be paying $90 for the product. Capital Ventures LLC chose to make this move because We want to help struggling and new SMB’s (small businesses) succeed in these difficult times.

Mike Smith also said “We want to give our customers Greater success and Opportunity to profit and survive these hard times. With Pay Per Revenue Marketing, they have a fresh new possibility. We want them to feel Happy and excited that they’re going to be successful and a top business in their niche when using Pay Per Revenue Marketing. Trying something new is always a risk, but it’s a risk we believe is worth taking.”

*Mike Smith continued to say “The ads will always generate for you 5x more from revenues than what we’re payed to run the campaign. For Example if we generate for you $5,000 in sales, we will not take more than $750 for the entire campaign, including the cashback we provide to your customers.”

Capital Ventures LLC has been in business for Since 2019. Since Day 1 it has always aimed to Help Small Businesses get more leads and sales through digital marketing and internet advertising.

Pay Per Revenue Marketing is now available at www.capital-venturesllc.com. To find out more, it’s possible to visit https://www.capital-venturesllc.com/services/pay-per-revenue-marketing

For further information about Capital Ventures LLC, all this can be discovered at https://www.capital-venturesllc.com