AS LHV Group to terminate the activities of subsidiary OÜ Cuber Technology and initiate liquidation proceedings

AS LHV Group decided to terminate the activities of OÜ Cuber Technology and begin liquidation proceedings for the company.

OÜ Cuber Technology is not a significant subsidiary of the Group, and its termination will not affect the Group’s obligations or operating results. OÜ Cuber Technology’s main area of activity has been programming and software development, as well as the development of information systems in the financial technology sector. The company is economically inactive and there are no changes compared to the numerical indicators presented in the approved annual report for 2020. OÜ Cuber Technology has no known creditors.

The liquidator of OÜ Cuber Technology is Member of the Management Board Daniel Haab. The purpose of terminating the company is to liquidate and delete a Group company from the commercial register, which is no longer economically active. The dissolution of the company is not considered a significant transaction or a transaction with a related person within the meaning of stock exchange regulations, and the members of the Group’s management board do not have a personal interest in the transaction.

Priit Rum

LHV Head of Communications

Phone: 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee