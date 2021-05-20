Hexagon Purus signs multi-year global agreement for Type 4 hydrogen cylinders

Hexagon Purus has signed a global supply agreement with Air Liquide, a world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health. The agreement covers the supply of Type 4 hydrogen cylinders to the Group and their affiliates around the world. The cylinders will be used for transport of hydrogen for industry and mobility.

The global agreement designates Hexagon Purus as a long-term partner. Hexagon Purus plans to pursue further opportunities within the Group, and in conjunction has already entered its first local supply agreement with an Air Liquide affiliate in a key region that is adopting hydrogen as a major part of its energy transition.





Driving energy transformation

With the recent surge in activity around hydrogen driven by policies and projects around the world there is growing interest in cost-effective solutions to transport the gas. Hexagon Purus’ lightweight Type 4 composite cylinders are among the most efficient hydrogen gas transport cylinders available worldwide. The cylinders allow for very high payloads which reduces the environmental footprint of gas transport – and reduces the total cost of ownership for gas suppliers.

“Hydrogen has a crucial role to play in reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions and combating global warming. To realize the full potential of hydrogen in the energy transition, we need to scale up the hydrogen ecosystem globally,” says Michael Kleschinski, EVP Light Duty, Distribution & Cylinders, Hexagon Purus. “We are proud to be selected as a partner by Air Liquide, a global leader in this arena, to support the delivery of hydrogen for customers and projects around the world.”





For more information, please contact:

Salman Alam, Vice President Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Purus ASA:

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act