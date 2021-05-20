Results of the takeover offer with respect to AS Tallinna Vesi’s shares

English Estonian

On 13 April 2021, the majority shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi – City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas hereinafter jointly referred to as the Offerors) – notified of the mandatory takeover offer for the acquisition of all A-shares in AS Tallinna Vesi, which are not owned by the Offerors, for a purchase price of 14.20 euros (fourteen euros and twenty eurocents) per share („Purchase Price“) on the terms and conditions set out in the takeover offer. The time allowed for the acceptance of an offer ended on 17/05/2021 at 15:00, Estonian time (Eastern European Summer Time).

As response to the Offer, the shareholders of ASTV who accepted the Offer decided to sell 1,083,834 A-shares of ASTV, which equals to approximately 5.42% of all A-shares of ASTV. The payment of purchase price shall be in cash and the shares shall be transferred to the Offerors on 25/05/2021.



The specific information of the results of the takeover offer are set out in notice of the results of the takeover offer.

