French English

Artefact and Econocom have teamed up to raise

Service Desk quality standards using artificial intelligence

Paris, May 20, 2021 – 7:30 am CEST - Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), an expert in data transformation and digital marketing for major brands, has joined forces with Econocom, a digital workplace specialist and France’s number one user environment facilities manager1, to power the user support provided by its Service Desks with artificial intelligence.

Their partnership has produced a dedicated artificial intelligence-based solution for Service Desks delivering high-quality service and responses for today’s increasingly demanding and digital-reliant users, giving them a fluid, ultra-responsive and effective experience.

In 2018, even before homeworking snowballed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Service Desks saw requests leap 61% higher2. Despite this surge in demand, keeping costs down remains a top priority, especially during times of crisis.

Artificial intelligence puts clear information and robust response protocols at the fingertips of Econocom’s teams, especially in service centers, and that helps to deliver enhanced user satisfaction. In this approach, more simple queries are handled in an automated fashion by means of voice assistants based on Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms, while more complex queries are passed on to operators assisted by artificial intelligence systems. Higher value-added support is thus provided by the “augmented human” channel.

Harnessing the tight fit between their areas of expertise, Econocom and Artefact have pioneered in France this next generation of solutions yielding three key benefits: greater user satisfaction, improved quality of service and lower operating costs.

There are four principal applications of artificial intelligence in Service Desks, and these are all found in the solutions provided by Econocom with technical support from Artefact:

Query filtering (automatic dispatch to the right support unit)

Measuring user satisfaction through voice analysis

Analyzing the data harvested, to enhance continuous improvement

Assisting support agents (automated suggestion of solution guides)

“The extraordinary wealth of operating data coupled with the latest machine learning and analysis capabilities of artificial intelligence can give support units an unprecedented ability to understand and resolve the incidents encountered by users,” commented Vincent Luciani, co-CEO and co-founder of Artefact.

Artificial intelligence can be adopted more easily because no one needs to change how they work. Whether the Service Desk is contacted by phone, by email or by chat, artificial intelligence can help improve users’ experience by complementing the channel predicated on existing tools (ITSM, knowledge base, UEM, etc.).

Lastly, the fact that the data gathered by the Service Desk relates to users should not be overlooked. Some of it may be of a personal nature, which means it is covered by the GDPR framework. Accordingly, before applying any artificial intelligence, Econocom and Artefact have taken steps to verify and control the conformity of data collection, the location where the data is processed and whether any metadata is retained.

“The use of artificial intelligence should not eclipse the fundamentals of running a Service Desk, which require a fluid experience and rapid response on the user side, and clear, relevant information available on the agent side. We have implemented these solutions on several occasions, including for Econocom’s 6,000 employees in France and for a major player in the energy sector. The feedback we have received has been extremely positive. So, in our view, artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the quality of responses provided, which helps to enhance end user satisfaction and to augment productivity end-to-end,” concluded Long Le Xuan, Chief Executive Officer, Econocom Infogérance Systèmes.

About Artefact I artefact.com

Artefact is a next-generation data-driven consulting and services firm, transforming data into value and business impact for its clients. With a strong presence on the world's main markets (France, Germany, the UK, Asia, Dubai, the USA), Artefact serves an extensive portfolio of more than 300 clients, including a host of world leaders such as Samsung, Danone, L’Oréal and Sanofi. The Group has three main service offerings, leveraging its data mining and data analysis capacities: Data Consulting, Data Marketing and Digital Activation. Artefact is listed on the Euronext growth stock exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000079683).

Artefact’s press contacts: Delphine Bionne | + 33 6 74 74 11 48 | delphine@thebraincontent.fr

About ECONOCOM I econocom.com

As a digital general contractor, Econocom conceives, finances, and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. With 45 years’ experience, it is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group is present in 18 countries, with over 9,000 employees and €2,559 m in revenue. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indices.

Contacts

Artefact

Hayette Soltani

CFO

Tel.: +33 1 40 40 27 00

investor-relations@artefact.com NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier / Quentin Massé

Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 98 53

artefact@newcap.eu





1 Teknowlogy/Pac rankings, 2002

2 HDI Practices & Salary Report, 2018

Attachment