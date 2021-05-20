Announcement of “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” about the results of mandatory buyout offer

English Latvian

By the decision of the Financial and Capital Market Commission of April 13, 2021, Duke I S.à r.l. (a private limited company entered on the Trade and Companies Register of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registration number B247170, registered office at 11-13 Boulevard de la Foire, L-1528 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg) was authorized to make a mandatory buyout offer to the shareholders of the joint-stock company „VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” (registration number: 40003031676, registered address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201, Latvija) pursuant to the article 66 section 4 subsections 1) and 2) of the Financial Instruments Market Law.

The mandatory buyout offer closed on May 17, 2021 (16:00 GMT + 2).

THE RESULTS OF BUYOUT OFFER:

Number of shares offered for sale

Within the framework of the mandatory share buyout offer, it was offered to redeem 4,030,490 (four million thirty thousand and four hundred ninety) shares of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS.

The number of shares that will be at the disposal of the Duke I S.à r.l. after the share buyout offer

After the mandatory bid of the share buy-out offer, the Duke I S.à r.l. will have 20,095,064 (twenty million ninety-five thousand and sixty-four) shares at the disposal of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS representing 84.07% of the company's share capital and voting shares.

Additional information:

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA

Tel.: +371 6420 2216

E-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com

www.valmiera-glass.com



