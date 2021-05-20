B Share Extension of Offer

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

20 May 2021

Extension of Offer

On 13 October 2020 Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company") launched an offer for subscription for B shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus issued by the Company on that date (the "Prospectus").

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Offer set out in the Prospectus, the Offer may be extended by the Directors at their absolute discretion to a date no later than 24 September 2021. Accordingly, the Directors of the Company have agreed to extend the closing date of the Offer from 5.00 p.m. 28 May 2021 to 5.00 p.m. 24 September 2021, unless previously fully subscribed (or earlier at the discretion of the Directors).

An application form for the Offer is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries regarding the offer for subscription of B shares should be directed to:

Siobhan Pycroft at Seneca Partners Limited on 01942 295 981 or at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk