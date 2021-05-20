Relevium Announces the Appointment of Dr. Wolfgang Renz as Chief Scientific Officer for Biocannabix Health Corporation

MONTREAL, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“ RLV ”, OTCQB:“ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), and its’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocannabix Health Corporation (the “BCX”), a company focused on international research and development for cannabinoids, nutraceuticals and medical food formulations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Wolfgang Renz as Chief Scientific Officer and Advisor.



Dr. Wolfgang Renz is a business executive with expertise in medical innovation and cross-industry convergence, and a practising physician. Dr. Renz holds an MD and PhD from the University of Freiburg Medical School in Germany, and graduated magna cum laude. Dr. Renz is currently a partner at Tarmes Capital in Montreal, Canada; is a Senior Lecturer Executive at the School of Management, Technology, and Law, University of Sankt Gallen, Switzerland; is an Adjunct Professor of Experimental Surgery in the Faculty of Medicine, McGill University, Montreal; and is a Lt. Colonel (Reserve) in the German Armed Forces Medical Services Command.

Dr. Renz has also been a Senior Research Fellow at the Healthcare Innovation & Technology Lab in New York City since 2012. From 2014 to 2015, he was President of International Business at Physicians Interactive Holdings Inc., a provider of online clinical resources for healthcare professionals, and from 2011 to 2014, Dr. Renz was Corporate Vice President of Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, a leading international pharmaceutical company. Dr. Renz speaks German, English, and French. In addition to his extensive work in for-profit and academic sectors, Dr. Renz has also worked with the German Red Cross and the Peace Corps. Dr. Renz serves on the board of several private and public corporations.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: “We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Renz as the leading force behind all the current and on-going future scientific research and development initiatives at Biocannabix. In addition to his role as co-founder of IAM Health GmbH, Dr. Renz also runs a successful medical practice in Germany, where he uses a wide range of traditional and non-traditional therapeutical approaches for patients with critical care needs, including advanced forms of Cancer research and development. This perfectly aligns with the long-term vision of our company”.

Dr. Wolfgang Renz commented: “In addition to the combined opportunities with IAM Health GmbH, we are very excited to continue the research and development of specific cannabinoid formulations, nutraceuticals and medical food supplements, with a particular focus on pediatric applications. This is an area of development we are quite excited about, and I am delighted to be joining the Biocannabix team”.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium Technologies Inc., is a publicly traded Company, focussed on international procurement, logistics, and delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”) into the North American marketplace. Utilizing trusted vendors and suppliers, and integrating a comprehensive, state-of-the-art supply chain, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), and Blockchain technology, enables a highly secure and compliant platform for delivery of PPE equipment to Governments, Hospitals, Foundations, and various Institutions.

Biocannabix Health Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Relevium Technologies Inc., is focused on Paediatric and Geriatric applications of Cannabinoid formulations, nutraceuticals and medical food formulations. The principal business of the Company is pursuing ongoing Research and Development for the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and cannabinoid therapeutics.

