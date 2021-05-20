The Articles of Association of Grigeo AB amended as the result of the increase of the authorised capital were registered

English Lithuanian

On 19 May 2021 the amended Articles of Association of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) were registered in the Register of Legal Entities.

The Articles of Association were amended following the decision of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company of 30 April 2021 to increase the authorised capital of the Company out of the Company’s funds from EUR 19,053,000 to EUR 38,106,000 by issuing 65,700,000 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29.

In the coming days the shareholders shall receive new ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 for no consideration, with the number of the shares to be in proportion to the nominal value of the shares owned by them at the close of the rights accounting day (14 May 2021) of the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 30 April 2021.

The Company notes that only persons who were shareholders at the end of the rights accounting day of the Company's shareholders, i.e. at the end of 14 May 2021, shall have the right to receive newly issued shares for no consideration. The ex-date from which the new owner of the shares, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to the newly issued ordinary shares is 13 May 2021.

The amended Articles of Association are attached.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801

